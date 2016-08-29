The Best Wrinkle Treatments from Head-to-Toe 

Everyone remembers their first wrinkle. Whether you’re starting to preserve your youthful complexion, or you’re a pro at fending off these annoying signs of aging, when it comes to anti-wrinkle products, it’s not just about compliance but the cocktail of ingredients you’re using. Since some people are more prone to fine lines on certain areas over others, knowledge of what works best where is essential in turning back the clock on your complexion. To help you keep wrinkles at bay from head-to-toe, we’ve consulted with top dermatologists to find out which ingredients and formulas you should be using to keep your entire body smooth.