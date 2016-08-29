The Best Wrinkle Treatments from Head-to-Toe 

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios
InStyle Staff
Aug 29, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Everyone remembers their first wrinkle. Whether you’re starting to preserve your youthful complexion, or you’re a pro at fending off these annoying signs of aging, when it comes to anti-wrinkle products, it’s not just about compliance but the cocktail of ingredients you’re using. Since some people are more prone to fine lines on certain areas over others, knowledge of what works best where is essential in turning back the clock on your complexion. To help you keep wrinkles at bay from head-to-toe, we’ve consulted with top dermatologists to find out which ingredients and formulas you should be using to keep your entire body smooth.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Around Your Mouth 

In addition to face cream, consider investing in a home skin-tightening laser such as Tria Age Defying Laser to diminish nasolabial folds (aka smile lines). When used over cheeks and around lips, the heat energy emitted by this Tria device spurs skin to produce more collagen, which in turn "lifts the whole area, smoothing the creases," says Dr. Marmur. Run the tool over your skin for a few minutes five days a week for three months to achieve optimal results.

Tria $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

On your Forehead 

Although doctors have long recommended collagen-promoting retinol to smooth lines, many people experience varying levels of initial irritation, which reduces compliance. "I like a gentler option, such as this cream with cell-protecting grape polyphenols, line-plumping hyaluronic acid, and the pigment inhibitor viniferine," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Ellen Marmur. Caudalie's Premier Crue the Cream also contains resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports collagen production so skin grows firmer and your forehead stays smooth.

 

Caudalie $158 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

Next To Your Eyes 

Go for a daily eye cream with peptides (amino acids that prompt collagen production) or growth factors such as Neocutis Lumiere Bio-Restorative Eye Cream. Both ingredients work to thicken this thin-skinned area, obscuring the look of crow's-feet. "But I tell women they shouldn't even talk to me about wrinkles unless they're wearing SPF every day," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Neal Schultz. To protect against UV rays, which damage skin cells and cause lines and discoloration, apply an eye cream with SPF, or layer sunblock over your formula.

Neocutis Lumiere $97 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Along Your Jawline 

Extend your daily facial moisturizer (laced with skin-cell-protecting antioxidants) to the base of your jaw, and incorporate a weekly sling mask that slips over your ears and cradles your jawline like Dr. Jart+ Dermask Neck & Chin Lift. The weight of your head bears down on this region, which, when coupled with gravity, makes your skin fold and wrinkle, says Dr. Marmur. This mask "acts like a bra for your face," she says, improving the appearance of the area over time with smoothing and firming ingredients like glycerin and elastin-promoting niacinamide.

Dr. Jart+ $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studios

On Your Neck 

Slather on a neck cream with a high concentration of emollient ceramides like StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream to hydrate this region, which has fewer sebaceous glands than your face. Doing so nightly will lessen the look of the horizontal ridges that show up after years of moving your head in all directions. If, however, you see "ropes" alongside your windpipe, you may have protruding platysmal bands, which result from weakened muscles, says Dr. Marmur. A dermatologist may suggest an in-office procedure to address them, as topicals can't tone or tighten muscle.

Strivectin $95 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!