9 Body Moisturizers for Every Winter Skincare Need 

Much like your winter wardrobe, your skin also needs an extra layer to protect it during the season’s subzero temperatures. While moisturizing may seem like yet another chore to make time for in your skincare routine, once the central heat is on and the dry winter winds pick up, your flaky, cracked skin will thank you for giving it regular TLC it needs to stay hydrated. From drugstore staples to lavish creams, these are the best body lotions to keep sad, dehydrated skin happy from head-to-toe throughout winter.

Anti-Aging: Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment 

The secret to smooth, wrinkle-free skin: slathering on a retinol-packed lotion once you dry off after a shower. 

Au Natural: Nourish Organic Rejuvenating Rose Butter 

Clean beauty enthusiasts will love this natural blend of rosehip oil, rose clay, and Fair Trade Certified shea butter—and how soft it leaves skin.

The Workout Enthusiast: Origins Hit Refresh Cooling Moisturizer 

If you manage to squeeze regular workouts into your schedule, we're impressed. Chances are you don't have enough time after post-gym shower to wait for your moisturizer to soak in. This is where Origins' cream-gel formula comes in. It instantly absorbs into skin and leaves it refreshed and cool. 

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration 

There's a reason this rich cream is a cult-favorite amongst moisturizers. Skin loves to drink it up for an instant dose of hydration. 

Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

If your skin gets easily irritated, opt for a fragrance-free, non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula that won't cause any extra aggravation. 

Scent-Obsessed: Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Body Crème  

Sure, this lightweight cream may soften dry, cracked skin, but we're more obsessed with its warm floral and basil scent. 

Daily Indulgence: Patyka Almond Blossom Moisturizing Body Milk 

Patyka's luxe body milk turns a daily skincare step into a treat yourself moment. 

Eczema-Prone Skin: Eucerin Eczema Relief Body Crème

Dry winter air is primetime for eczema flare ups. Get instant relief from the unbearable itchiness with a lotion formulated to treat and moisturize eczema-prone skin. 

Firming: Jergens Skin Firming Lotion 

Silky, firmer skin from head-to-toe is just a quick massage away thanks to Jergens's toning lotion. 

