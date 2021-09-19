Best Overall: Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Calming Toner

What We Like: This milky toner soothes red, flaky skin.

What We Don't Like: The squeeze top can waste some product.

The Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Calming Toner sits at the top of our list for a handful of reasons; the lightweight, milky toner brings skin-defending antioxidants, essential lipids, and vitamins to the skin, soothing redness, dry flakes, and dullness upon contact. It also has hyaluronic acid which draws water into the skin for extra moisture, according to board-certified dermatologist DiAnne Davis, M.D. We love the cooling effect it has and that it may even be suitable for eczema-prone complexions.

Key Moisturizer: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 6.4 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes

Also available at Paula's Choice and Dermstore