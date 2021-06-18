The 10 Best Tinted Mineral Sunscreens for Your Face
These SPFS have you covered — without making you look like Casper.
If you think all mineral sunscreens leave a white cast on skin, you're (mostly) mistaken. Sunscreen technology is now lightyears ahead, and there are many physical formulas that offer UVA/UVB protection without making you look like Casper no matter your skin tone.
That being said, mineral sunscreens that are lightly tinted are more likely to actually blend seamlessly into skin, and some options even offer coverage equivalent to a lightweight foundation.
The key is to just take your time and be patient. In general, physical SPFs require a little more massaging and marination time than the chemical variety in order to blend into the skin.
Whether you're in the market for a waterproof formula to wear to the beach or a tinted SPF that doubles as a moisturizer and foundation, we've rounded up the 10 best tinted mineral sunscreens.
Supergoop! Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40
While this lightweight lotion is technically an SPF, it wears like a makeup primer. Although it has a matte finish that blurs and smooths pores, it doesn't dry out skin, thanks to nourishing and brightening ingredients like vitamin E and white mulberry root.
To shop: $38; sephora.com
StriVectin Full Screen SPF 30 100% Mineral Vanishing Tint
The ingredient list of StriVectin's non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen reads like your go-to anti-aging moisturizer, with nourishing vitamins, brightening and blue light-blocking plant extracts, and the brand's barrier-strengthening patented NIA-114 technology. So, if you're someone who likes your SPF to double as your moisturizer, this tube is a good option.
To shop: $39; ulta.com
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41
There's a subtle tint to help prevent a sheer cast, but its this sunscreen's water resistant formula that's made us fans. It's also a good option for sensitive skin types, since it's oil and scent-free and contains a bevy of moisturizers and antioxidants to soothe and nourish skin.
To shop: $34; amazon.com
As the name suggests, Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, combines three products in one. The one-and-done formula offers the hydrating, brightening benefits of a serum, the lightweight coverage of a tinted moisturizer, and SPF 40 UVA, UVB, UVC, and blue light protection. It comes in a number of shades to cover a range of skin tones.
To shop: $48; sephora.com
ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Ultralight tinted mineral sunscreen
What sets ISDIN's sunscreen apart is that the formula works to repair current sun damage while simultaneously preventing future signs of photoaging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.
To shop: $66; </a><a href=″https://www.isdin.com/en-US/sun-care/tinted-mineral-sunscreen-spf-50-eryfotona-ageless-8429420156852.html″ target=″_blank″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″ rel=″noopener″>isdin.com
Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30
Made with melanin-rich skin in mind, Unsun's physical SPF has a sheer tint that rubs in clear without leaving a heavy, filmy residue. The blend of coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and fruit extracts boost hydration.
To shop: $29; dermstore.com
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30
Touching up your sunscreen doesn't get easier than this brush-on powder. It can be layered over makeup or worn on its own. It comes in five flexible tints.
To shop: $69; dermstore.com
Saie Slip Tint
Since launching earlier this year, Saie's SPF-infused tinted moisturizer has quickly gained at cult following, thanks to its dewy, second-skin finish. The lightweight cream comes in nine tints.
To shop: $32; sephora.com
Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+
This lightweight formula offers SPF 50 and antioxidant protection, is water resistant for up to 40 minutes, and the tint blends seamlessly into skin - whether or not you're wearing makeup.
To shop: $32; ulta.com
Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Face Tint SPF 30
The creamy texture spreads like cream cheese on an bagel, but it doesn't leave a white cast. In fact, the formula has primer technology, which leaves skin soft.
To shop: $18; ulta.com
