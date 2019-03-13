The 5 Products Worth Buying from The Ordinary
There's nothing ordinary about The Ordinary. Deciem's skincare brand disrupted the beauty industry by creating a line of research-based, active ingredient-focused products that are sold in minimalist packaging at less than $15 a pop.
The unbelievably-affordable prices seem too-good-too-be true, but there isn't a catch: The Ordinary's products are effective, and the lineup includes options that target every common skin concern from aging to acne. The only problem is that their tricky, scientific names can be tough to navigate and can also make you feel like you're back in your AP chemistry class.
No sweat if you don't know your way around acids and retinoids, though. From an anti-aging serum to moisturizer, this is a breakdown on the five best-selling, fan-favorite products from The Ordinary that treat some of the most common skincare concerns.
If you're new to The Ordinary, the following five products are worth buying.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Properly Cover A Pimple
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
Derms love hyaluronic acid because the molecule can old 1,000 times its weight in water. To put it simply, it makes a great hydrating ingredient in skincare. This serum is formulated with various sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules that penetrate skin at different depths for multi-level hydration. On a surface level, vitamin B5 moisturizes and softens fine lines and wrinkles so that skin looks more smooth.
The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion
With a powerful "next-generation" retinoid complex that delivers accelerated anti-aging results compared to an over-the-counter retinol, this emulsion is ideal for anyone looking for a cheap, but effective product that will minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It's best used at night after water-based serums and before heavier oils and creams.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
The natural moisturizing factors in this cream hydrate and protect the outer layer of the skin. These NMFs include elements like amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, plus more. While this moisturizer has a rich texture, it's light on the skin and doesn't leave that gross greasy film that pills under makeup.
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) is a multi-tasking skincare ingredient that seemingly does it all. On top of its smoothing and hydrating effects, the anti-inflammatory vitamin also does wonders for treating acne at its various stages. This serum can be used to calm and reduce the appearance of current breakouts, plus brighten the skin for a more even tone. The Ordinary has also thrown zinc into the mix to keep excess oil under control. As for when to use it, apply it in the morning or night before any heavy creams.
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
No, this isn't The Ordinary's version of the Vampire Facial, it's a potent blend of exfoliating glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids. These AHA and BHA acids improve skin tone and texture, plus unclog pores to prevent breakouts. So, why does it look like blood? The Ordinary added Tasmanian Pepperberry to the peel mask to cancel out any potential redness and irritation that's commonly associated with AHAs and BHAs.