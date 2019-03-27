The 5 Products Worth Buying from Tata Harper 

Tata Harper's green glass bottles and pots have become as recognizable as the ingredients that are in them. She only uses clean, non-toxic ingredients in her skincare product line, and these natural, effective formulas are the reason why her brand has a massive cult-following including Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop seal of approval.

Made with ingredients harvested from her 1,200 acre farm in Vermont, Harper helped pioneer the natural skincare movement with her line, and made using small-batch natural skincare products more luxurious experience. High-end, chemical-free skincare. However, doesn't come without a price. Many of Harper's products are in the $100 range, so it's ideal to know which ones are worth the hype before adding them to your online shopping cart.

Whether you're in the market for an ant-aging product that works but doesn't irritate your skin, or simply want to start using cleaner beauty products, we've broken-down the must-try products from Tata Harper skincare line that cover the most common skincare hangups.

Here, the five products worth buying from Tata Harper's skincare line.

