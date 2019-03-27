The 5 Products Worth Buying from Tata Harper
Tata Harper's green glass bottles and pots have become as recognizable as the ingredients that are in them. She only uses clean, non-toxic ingredients in her skincare product line, and these natural, effective formulas are the reason why her brand has a massive cult-following including Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop seal of approval.
Made with ingredients harvested from her 1,200 acre farm in Vermont, Harper helped pioneer the natural skincare movement with her line, and made using small-batch natural skincare products more luxurious experience. High-end, chemical-free skincare. However, doesn't come without a price. Many of Harper's products are in the $100 range, so it's ideal to know which ones are worth the hype before adding them to your online shopping cart.
Whether you're in the market for an ant-aging product that works but doesn't irritate your skin, or simply want to start using cleaner beauty products, we've broken-down the must-try products from Tata Harper skincare line that cover the most common skincare hangups.
Here, the five products worth buying from Tata Harper's skincare line.
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
This fan-favorite mask might be gentle, but it's so, so, effective. It has a jelly-like texture that's packed with natural exfoliating BHA acids and fruit enzymes that kickstart your skin's cell renewal so your skin is instantly more glowy and even-toned when you rinse it off. Although the mask's instructions say to leave it on for 15-30 minutes, I regularly use it as an overnight mask to treat my acne scars. While I've seen an improvement in the appearance of my dark spots over time, the mask never dries or irritates my skin.
In fact, the mask has become so popular, Tata Harper made a serum inspired by it.
Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil
With a formula that's 37% rosehip oil, a natural source of retinoic acid, this oil smooths wrinkles, controls breakouts and excess oil, plus keeps skin hydrated. If you're in need of a anti-aging product that contains vitamin A and won't irritate your skin, this oil is exactly what your routine ordered.
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
This unicorn of a cleanser removes buildup, oil, and makeup, plus gently exfoliates to minimize blackheads — without sucking the moisture out of skin. It's also formulated with out harsh soaps, alcohol, and detergents. Instead, Tata Harper's added natural exfoliating and cleansing ingredients like willow bark, French pink clay, and apricot seed powder.
Tata Harper Restorative Eye Crème
Don't underestimate the silky-smooth texture of Tata Harper's best-selling eye cream. It brightens and firms the entire under eye area like the richest eye cream you've ever tried, except it's not greasy and doesn't pill. So, what makes it so damn good? The lightweight cream is packed with a mix of skin-plumping vitamin E, de-puffing omega-6 and omega-8, and firming daffodil bulb.
Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence
Essences are like a pre-game for your serums and moisturizer. They prime your face for the active ingredients in your other products so that they're eve more effective. While many essences are applied with a cotton pad like a toner, Tata Harper's is a mist. Infused with hyaluronic acid and a cocktail of floral extracts, this essence hydrates and plumps along with protecting skin from signs of aging caused by free radicals.