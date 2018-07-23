5 Sunscreens You Can Actually Wear Under Makeup

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I know the importance of wearing sunscreen every day. Countless dermatologists, fellow beauty editors, and even my mom have all nagged me about prioritizing SPF to protect against skin cancer and premature signs of aging.

The reason why I've been neglectful, though, is that most sunscreens I've tried don't mix well with makeup. The lotions are either too greasy (so my concealer pills), or are heavy, thick, and leave a white cast that makes my foundation look like it's the wrong shade. Yes, skipping foundation or concealer is an easy fix, but after struggling with hormonal acne for a few years, I have dark spots that I want to cover.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

After a lot of trial and error (and some questionable makeup days), I've landed on a handful of facial sunscreens that go on clear and are so lightweight, it doesn't feel like I'm wearing an extra layer under my makeup.

Every excuse I've ever made for not wearing SPF is now canceled thanks to the following five facial sunscreens.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore