5 Sunscreens You Can Actually Wear Under Makeup

I know the importance of wearing sunscreen every day. Countless dermatologists, fellow beauty editors, and even my mom have all nagged me about prioritizing SPF to protect against skin cancer and premature signs of aging. 

The reason why I've been neglectful, though, is that most sunscreens I've tried don't mix well with makeup. The lotions are either too greasy (so my concealer pills), or are heavy, thick, and leave a white cast that makes my foundation look like it's the wrong shade. Yes, skipping foundation or concealer is an easy fix, but after struggling with hormonal acne for a few years, I have dark spots that I want to cover. 

After a lot of trial and error (and some questionable makeup days), I've landed on a handful of facial sunscreens that go on clear and are so lightweight, it doesn't feel like I'm wearing an extra layer under my makeup. 

Every excuse I've ever made for not wearing SPF is now canceled thanks to the following five facial sunscreens. 

Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen Lotion

If you're worried about the combination of sunscreen and makeup clogging your pores, opt for an oil-free SPF such as this one from Neutrogena. It offers sun protection, but has a lightweight, matte finish that won't make you break out—whether you're wearing concealer or full-coverage foundation. 

Glossier Invisible Shield 

One of the most common excuses for not wearing sunscreen is that it's greasy. But Glossier's Invisible Shield has a serum-like texture that absorbs instantly into skin without any residue. The SPF 35 formula also works to block the damage of free radicals and pollutants in the air. 

Shiseido Wetforce Clear Stick UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ 

This clear stick is perfect for reapplying over makeup without messing it up. What also sets this SPF 50 apart is that it doesn't wash off when it comes into contact with sweat or water—it gets stronger

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 

There are sunscreens that claim to be invisible, and then there's Supergoop!'s cult-favorite SPF lotion. It's formulated with red algae extract to provide additional protection from the blue light and infrared radiance emitted from the iPhone and computer you're glued to all day. Plus, it has a velvety, matte finish that makes foundation look more even and smooth. 

