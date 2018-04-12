The 8 Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin Tones

Sunscreen isn't what it used to be. These days, it comes in all sorts of forms—spray, solid stick, powder, even serums—in addition to the thick, goopy lotions from your childhood. Even though there's a wide range to choose from, many formulas still leave a chalky cast on dark skin tones.

"One of the biggest complaints is that sunscreens can look white or ashy on the skin when applied on darker skin tones and this can lead to fewer options," says William Kwan, M.D., dermatologist and founder of Kwan Dermatology in San Francisco. "This is usually the case with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide-based sunscreens."

Avoid a greasy finish by sticking with chemical sunscreens. Dr. Kwan says that these formulas tend to be lighter and sheerer than others. "Physical sunscreens tend to be a bit heavier, which can be a problem for darker skin tones since they tend to have a slightly oilier complexion," he explains. "If you want to use a physical sunscreen, you would want to find one with micronized zinc or titanium."

Here, we've rounded up eight sunscreens that don't leave white residue behind on dark skin tones.

