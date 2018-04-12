The 8 Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin Tones

Sunscreen isn't what it used to be. These days, it comes in all sorts of formsspray, solid stick, powder, even serums—in addition to the thick, goopy lotions from your childhood. Even though there's a wide range to choose from, many formulas still leave a chalky cast on dark skin tones. 

"One of the biggest complaints is that sunscreens can look white or ashy on the skin when applied on darker skin tones and this can lead to fewer options," says William Kwan, M.D., dermatologist and founder of Kwan Dermatology in San Francisco. "This is usually the case with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide-based sunscreens."

Avoid a greasy finish by sticking with chemical sunscreens. Dr. Kwan says that these formulas tend to be lighter and sheerer than others. "Physical sunscreens tend to be a bit heavier, which can be a problem for darker skin tones since they tend to have a slightly oilier complexion," he explains. "If you want to use a physical sunscreen, you would want to find one with micronized zinc or titanium." 

Here, we've rounded up eight sunscreens that don't leave white residue behind on dark skin tones. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Palmer's Eventone Suncare Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30 

Along with SPF 30, this moisturizing sunscreen's blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E treats hyperpigmentation, a common complexion struggle for deeper skin tones.  

2 of 8 Courtesy

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion 

Oily skin types, consider this Neutrogena sunscreen. It has a non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores, but is still protective. 

3 of 8 Courtesy

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 

An invisible sunscreen seems like the obvious solution for avoiding that dreaded white cast, but until recently, these formulas didn't exist. Packed with red algae extract, Supergoop!'s game-changing sunscreen also shields skin from infrared rays and blue light, plus acts as a pore-refining primer. 

Supergoop $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face and Body Sunscreen Melt-In Milk Lotion SPF 60 

Sure, La Roche-Posay's milky sunscreen offers SPF 60 coverage and is loaded with antioxidants, but what we love the most about it is that it melts into skin without leaving any sticky, tacky residue. 

La Roche Posay $36 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy 

Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Body Cream 

This Clinique sunscreen treats fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously protecting skin from the burning and aging effects of UVA/UVB rays. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 

This physical sunscreen includes a universal tint that adapts to your skin tone and leaves you with a healthy glow instead of a ghostly cast. 

7 of 8 Courtesy

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen SPF 35

We can confirm that Glossier's sunscreen absorbs faster than most facial serums, and without any stickiness or greasiness. The clear formula also works to keep harmful free radicals and pollutants away. 

8 of 8 Courtesy 

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 

A mineral makeup powder that matches your skin tone is an alternative to lotions and creams. Look for one like Colorescience's that has at least SPF 15 coverage.

