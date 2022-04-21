Best Overall: La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair SPF 30

What We Love: This effective sunscreen is good for all skin types.

What We Don't Love: The runny formula tends to leak out of the tube packaging.

For an everyday sunscreen you can use on your face and body, reach for La Roche Posay Melt-in-Milk. The milky texture is fast-absorbing and velvety, making it easy to reapply throughout the day without making your skin feel greasy or heavy. It packs broad-spectrum sun protection as well antioxidants to further protect your skin from damaging free radicals. Plus, hydrating ingredients like glycerin and the brand's spring water moisturize your skin. Free from oils, fragrances and parabens, this gentle-formula is great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne prone skin.

Type: Chemical | Good For: Face and Body | SPF Level: SPF 60 | Size: 3-5 fl oz.

Also available at Ulta and Target