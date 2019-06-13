8 Sunscreens That Don’t Irritate Sensitive Skin
Finding a sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast is only half of the struggle when you have sensitive skin. Certain SPF ingredients can be irritating, causing redness, itchiness, and even breakouts.
Instead of reminding you that a sensitive skin type, along with skin tone, isn't a justifiable excuse for not wearing sunscreen every day, we turned to a dermatologist to find out what you should look for in a sunscreen instead.
Dr. Mona Gohara associate clinical professor, Yale School of Medicine, department of dermatology says that often times the chemicals in sunscreen can cause irritation, and even rosacea and acne flare ups. To avoid the pain, she recommends people with sensitive skin use physical sunscreens instead.
"Keep it simple with mineral formulations, and look for products with physical sunscreen ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide," she says. "Steer clear of sprays and stick with creams or sticks." Sprays are quick and convenient to apply, but it's easy to miss spots when using them.
Ahead, you'll find the seven best sunscreens for sensitive skin.
Sun Bum Clear Zinc SPF 50
This zinc oxide-based sunscreen is easy on delicate skin — and the wallet. On top of SPF 50 protection, it's also formulated with skin-soothing aloe and vtiamin E.
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30+
With no chemical sunscreen ingredients, parabens and fragrances, Blue Lizard's cult-favorite lotion is a solid option for skin that's easily irritated. It's also worth mentioning that it's water resistant for up to 40 minutes.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Body and Face Gentle-Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
La Roche-Posay's newest sunscreen is perfect for sensitive skin. The 100% mineral formula contains zinc oxide, antioxidants, and can be used from head to toe.
Vanicream Sunscreen Sport SPF 35
Dr. Gohara recommends trying Vanicream's sunscreens if you have sensitive skin. They're all free of the common irritants found in sunscreens like fragrances, dyes, parabens, formaldehyde, and other preservatives. This one has a non-greasy, long-lasting formula so it's great on those days where you plan to be taking advantage of the summer weather.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield SPF 50
This lightweight lotion from dermatologist-favorite brand Colorescience protects skin from UVA/UVB rays, pollution, blue light from electronics, and infrared radiation. As if this isn't impressive enough, the formula is also extremely hydrating thanks to a blend of antioxidants.
BeautyCounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Physical sunscreens are notorious for leaving a white cast, but clean beauty brand BeautyCounter's SPF is one of the exceptions. The smoothing, moisturizing formula blends into skin with minimal residue.
Supergoop! Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen with Olive Polyphenols SPF 40
Supergoop! is another brand Dr. Gohara recommends for sensitive skin. This zinc oxide-based SPF has olive polyphenols in it, an antioxidant known for calming and soothing redness from irritation.
CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
Sunscreen sticks are great to precisely apply SPF in hard-to-reach spots, and mess-free touch ups. This mineral formula by CeraVe also contains repairing ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier for extra protection against environmental damage.