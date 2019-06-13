8 Sunscreens That Don’t Irritate Sensitive Skin

Finding a sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast is only half of the struggle when you have sensitive skin. Certain SPF ingredients can be irritating, causing redness, itchiness, and even breakouts.

Instead of reminding you that a sensitive skin type, along with skin tone, isn't a justifiable excuse for not wearing sunscreen every day, we turned to a dermatologist to find out what you should look for in a sunscreen instead.

Dr. Mona Gohara associate clinical professor, Yale School of Medicine, department of dermatology says that often times the chemicals in sunscreen can cause irritation, and even rosacea and acne flare ups. To avoid the pain, she recommends people with sensitive skin use physical sunscreens instead.

"Keep it simple with mineral formulations, and look for products with physical sunscreen ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide," she says. "Steer clear of sprays and stick with creams or sticks." Sprays are quick and convenient to apply, but it's easy to miss spots when using them.

Ahead, you'll find the seven best sunscreens for sensitive skin.

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Face Yoga