The Best SPF for People Who Hate Wearing Sunscreen

We don't need to remind you to wear sunscreen everyday (right?). But do you actually do it? If not, we're betting the reason is one of the following: It feels too heavy or sticky. It leaves an odd cast on your complexion. It's another step in your routine, and you just don't have the time for it. Sound familiar? If so, we have the answer to all three gripes: Giorgio Armani Beauty Maestro UV Skin Defense Primer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($64, nordstrom.com).

Courtesy

RELATED: Best Beauty Buys: Sunscare & Self Tanner

This sunscreen is a staff favorite for a reason: The liquid (which offers UVA and UVB protection, meaning you're shielded from burns and rays that prompt sun spots and wrinkles) is so thin, it feels like a serum. And it absorbs into skin within seconds (no vigorous rubbing required). But perhaps the best part? It doesn't leave a cast on skin tones (we tested it on multiple staff members and each was thrilled with the results!).

VIDEO: Sweat-proof Essentials You'll Want to Stash in Your Makeup Bag This Summer

Try applying it as a base before your makeup. You won't feel like you're wearing a heavy, pore-clogging product. It's such a pleasant experience, it actually makes wearing sunscreen...well, not feel like a chore. You can even reapply during the day; just use the dropper to dispense a bit on your fingers then press it gently over your face. The silky finish is #flawless.