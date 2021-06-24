This Is the Sunscreen I Swear By When I'm On the Go
Just spray, rub, and you're done.
Outside is officially open in New York City, baby! So yes, I have been meeting with friends for outdoor dinners and enjoying day-long picnics at the park. That's why I always keep sunscreen on me to re-apply, throughout the day.
As a beauty editor, I've tried a plethora of sunscreens over the years, so it takes a lot for one to really sweep me off my feet. However, La Roche Posay's Anthelios Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray Lotion SPF 60 is really doing the damn thing for me right now, so I'm going to give her her flowers.
Before we get into it, full disclosure: This isn't a mineral sunscreen. Do with that information what you will, but I promise it's a really outstanding formula.
Anyways, right off the bat, what first got me excited about this product is the fact that it offers 360 degree spray application, and the formula itself is fast absorbing, super moisturizing, and water resistant up to 80 minutes (because even if you're not going swimming, when it's hotter than Satan's behind outside, you will be sweating up a storm).
Furthermore, it offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection, can be used on your face and body (it hasn't made me break out), plus the brand's Cell-Ox Shield XL complex adds additional sun filtration in order to block sun damage.
To shop: $25; dermstore.com
To use, I give it a little shake, then spray it all over from about six inches away. Next, I rub it in, and the only thing it leaves behind is super silky, supple skin.
Considering that I'll be wearing the least amount of clothes possible all summer long, La Roche Posay's Anthelios Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray Lotion is the perfect road dog to take around with me as I enjoy this newfound freedom. Plus, the spray bottle packaging guarantees it won't spill in my bag.
Broad-spectrum sun protection and gorgeous, glimmering, hydrated skin in one shot? I'll definitely take that, with a glass of sauvignon blanc, of course.
