The Best Smelling Body Lotions to Use Obsessively this Winter 

Applying body lotion is a mundane task that I hate doing as much as folding my laundry or dressing my bed. But, the hard truth is that winter is coming, and if I want to keep seasonal dryness, itchiness, and flakiness under control, I'm going to have to suck it up and start having a daily body lotion sesh.
A ridiculously delightful smelling body lotion help makes the task a bit easier. Although scented lotions are a dime a dozen, they aren't created equally. Some formulas may smell intoxicating, but they're too greasy. While others might be super hydrating, but their scent is overwhelmingly synthetic.
That's where the following lotions come in. These 10 formulas' scents aren't just worthy of replacing your signature fragrance, they also offer long-lasting hydrating for your skin, too. Keep scrolling for the best smelling body lotions to stock up on for winter.
VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin