The Best Smelling Body Lotions to Use Obsessively this Winter 

Applying body lotion is a mundane task that I hate doing as much as folding my laundry or dressing my bed. But, the hard truth is that winter is coming, and if I want to keep seasonal dryness, itchiness, and flakiness under control, I'm going to have to suck it up and start having a daily body lotion sesh.

A ridiculously delightful smelling body lotion help makes the task a bit easier. Although scented lotions are a dime a dozen, they aren't created equally. Some formulas may smell intoxicating, but they're too greasy. While others might be super hydrating, but their scent is overwhelmingly synthetic.

That's where the following lotions come in. These 10 formulas' scents aren't just worthy of replacing your signature fragrance, they also offer long-lasting hydrating for your skin, too. Keep scrolling for the best smelling body lotions to stock up on for winter.

MoroccanOil Fleur De Rose Body Soufflé

Any other rose-scented body moisturizer other than MoroccanOil's wouldn't smell as sweet. The whipped cream is infused with the brand's signature argan oil and creamy shea butter. 

Moroccanoil $56
Kopari Coconut Balm 

If you swear by coconut oil, then this multitasking balm will be your new favorite body moisturizer. Along with its tropical scent, shea concentrate, cocoa seed butter, and aloe vera are thrown into the mix to protect and relieve skin from dryness and itchiness. 

Kopari $32
& Other Stories Fig Fiction Body Soufflé

Many of us spend cold winter days dreaming about warm summer nights. If you're amongst those people, this body lotion's scent will keep you going until the first day of summer. It's a mix of current berries, pink pepper, wild fig, and bamboo that's dead ringer for the scent of leaves in a warm breeze. 

$17
St. Ives Revitalizing Acai, Blueberry, & Chia Seed Oil Body Lotion 

Your favorite trendy breakfast dish in body lotion form. This formula is the same as the St. Ives drugstore staple you know and love, but with a new fragrance that smells good enough to eat—but we recommend you stick to only using it on your skin. 

St. Ives $5
Jo Loves Pomelo Hand & Body Lotion 

This lotion is proof that it pays to stick with your first answer, or in Jo Malone's case, scent. Pomelo is the first fragrance she ever created and the fan-favorite refreshing citrus blend is one that will stick with you throughout the day, too. The lightweight formula melts into skin without leaving a greasy cast. 

Jo Loves $60
Byredo Gypsy Water Body Cream 

Fans of Byredo's cult-favorite Gypsy Water are used to people stopping them to ask what fragrance they're wearing. So, expect the same with the body lotion-edition of the brand's beloved scent. If you aren't familiar with it, it's a musky blend of notes inspired by camp fires, fresh soil, and deep forests.  

Byredo $94
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Balm 

Aesop's Geranium Leaf scent is the perfect balance of sweet and musky. Mandarin rind, geranium leaf, and bergamot rind come together for a final fragrance that's so addictive, you'll actually look forward to moisturizing. 

Aesop $97
Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter 

Made with powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient indigo, this non-sticky body butter soothes irritation while treating sagging. The light, but pleasant scent is subtle enough that it won't exacerbate common skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. 

Tatcha $48
Le Labo Santal 33 Body Lotion 

Beauty editors and fragrance fanatics alike are obsessed with Le Labo's classic Santal 33 scent. The body lotion has the same white tea, coconut and olive leaf notes, but is formulated with shea butter to keep skin smooth from head to toe. 

Le Labo $68
Glossier Body Hero Perfecting Body Cream 

Seen Glossier's Body Hero all over Instagram and wondering if it's worth the hype? Trust when we say yes. Since the formula instantly melts into skin with zero residue, you don't have to wait around in your bathroom for it to dry. But, what we love most is its scent: a cocktail of orange blossom and neroli. 

Glossier $22

