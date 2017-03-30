After-Shave Products You’ll Actually Like Smelling on Your S.O.

No one wants to be the person (or be around/dating the person) known for ODing on after-shave—but even more so when it has a scent that makes your nose curl. Luckily, there plenty of products out there that come along with an amazing fragrance, all while still moisturizing, soothing, preventing irritation after the skin’s contact with a blade.

No matter what man in your life you’re shopping for, whether it be your S.O., who could really use a new bottle, or not, these picks have received the InStyle stamp of approval.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Before You Move in Together, Ask This Question