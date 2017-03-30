After-Shave Products You’ll Actually Like Smelling on Your S.O.

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 30, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

No one wants to be the person (or be around/dating the person) known for ODing on after-shave—but even more so when it has a scent that makes your nose curl. Luckily, there plenty of products out there that come along with an amazing fragrance, all while still moisturizing, soothing, preventing irritation after the skin’s contact with a blade.

No matter what man in your life you’re shopping for, whether it be your S.O., who could really use a new bottle, or not, these picks have received the InStyle stamp of approval.

VIDEO: Before You Move in Together, Ask This Question

1 of 7 Courtesy

Susanne Kaufmann Aftershave Balm Line M

A light cream, this balm has the faintest spicy scent that won't overpower a daily cologne. But even more impressive, it's made with witch hazel extract which is known for being a natural astringent and helping with skin irritation. 

Susanne Kaufmann $74 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Noir After Shave Balm 

With bergamot, black pepper oil, and Tuscan iris, you might be asking to use it as body lotion. 

Tom Ford $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

DR. CARVER’S DISAPPEARING POST SHAVE DEW

With a slight herbal scent, this bottle won't take over your senses. 

Dr. Carver's $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb After Shave Balm

Confession: The writer of this particular story hoards bottles of Spicebomb for herself. It's got a cinnamon-citrusy scent and lays on the skin beautifully. So clearly, if you're a dude and wear it, you need the after shave, too. 

Viktor & Rolf $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

L’Occitane Cade After Shave Balm

Glycerin and shea butter will keep skin moisturized, while cade essential oil, known for smelling slighty smoky or woody, makes its impact with a subtle fragrance. 

L'Occitane $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Prada L'Homme Prada' After Shave Balm

Prada's signature men's fragrance is formulated in after-shave form too, allowing the iris, amber, neroili, and patchouli notes to stick with your guy even longer throughout the day. 

Prada $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Penhaligon's Blenheim Bouquet Aftershave Balm Tube

A mix of pine musk and lemon, lime, and lavender, this balm is refreshing and sensual. 

Penhaligon's $57 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!