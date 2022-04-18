Best Overall: Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

What We Love: This foam delivers a deep, realistic tan that lasts.

What We Don't Love: The guide color can be a little off-putting.

To achieve the best self tan, you need to prep the skin first, and this self tanner from Bondi makes it easy. First, you use the brand's mitt to exfoliate your skin and then use the other side to apply the product, avoiding those telltale orange palms. Our tester used the tanner before bed and despite the guide color, it didn't stain her sheets or clothes. She appreciated how easy it was to apply and how it left her skin feeling smooth.

The formula features hydrating aloe vera and a pleasant—but not overwhelming—coconut scent. After rinsing off the product the next morning, you'll be left with a rich, realistic tan. "It was deep brown without looking artificial or fake. Plus, it wasn't orange at all and blended well into my skin," our tester said. She tried the dark formula but it also comes in light/medium for those who want a lighter tan. Her tan lasted about a week and faded evenly without any blotchiness.

Formula: Mousse | Size: 7 oz | Developing Time: 1-6 hours