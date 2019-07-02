The 10 Best Retinol Products You Can Buy Right Now

Take a trip down the beauty aisle at your local pharmacy and you'll find that every cream, serum and cleanser claims to be the product that will radicalize your at-home skin care regimen. It's a tall order for most but when it comes to retinol products, experts say, it's actually quite true.

"[Retinols] are among the most effective therapeutic topical products that really work, as opposed to lotions and potions that almost work," says Dr. Gerald Imber, a plastic surgeon and the director of New York-based Youth Corridor Clinic.

Imber says that retinol is a Vitamin A derivative, which helps to promote cell turnover and exfoliation. "Exfoliation and cell turnover are necessary to reverse and improve fine lines and wrinkles," Imber says. "They also work for relieving clogged pores and acne."

It's reason enough to give the ingredient the green light, but Imber says there's one thing you'll want to watch for when choosing a retinol product — it can be irritating to the skin when it's doing its job. Which is why you'll want a little help when choosing the best retinol products for your skin.

