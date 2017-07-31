6 Products That'll Fix Puffy Eyes After an Hour of This Is Us

FOX
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 31, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

When your eyes are the kind of puffy only Jack and Rose’s eternal love in the last scene of the Titanic can cause, you need to bring in the reinforcements. That means enlisting the help of a cooling, soothing, and deflating eye cream, and thankfully, beauty brands are on your side with that one. From thin serums to gels with metal ahh-inducing applicators, this is one skin sitch you can solve quick.

Keep scrolling to check out a few buys you can count on, whether that puff is caused by an night-long cry sesh, allergies, or just the universe's strange humor.

1 of 6 Courtesy

PERRICONE MD H2 Elemental De-Puffing Eye Gel

Dab a teeny-tiny bit of this creamy gel under your eyes for instant cooling relief. It uses hydrogen to hydrate the skin, depuff bags, and minimize the appearance of wrinkles in the process.

2 of 6 Courtesy

Lancôme Energie de Vie The Illuminating and Anti-Fatigue Cooling Eye Gel

Give yourself a depuffing massage with this caffeine-infused eye gel, which features a cooling metal roller ball applicator to gently calm this sensitive area. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Hydro Soothe Eye Gel

Puffy eyes, be gone! That should be the slogan behind the new Dr. Jart+ Hydro Sooth Water Gel. Using Belgium hot spring water and a blend of pumpkin extract, arnica, and bromelain, your undereye area will be moisturized and deflated.

4 of 6 Courtesy

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Under Eye Priming Moisturizer

After relaxing with those jelly eye masks you keep in the freezer, we like to tap this under our eyes for the ultimate soothing and depuffing experience. Made with Greek yogurt to hydrate and myrtle and rhodiola rosea extract to improve circulation and minimize the appearance of dark circles under the eyes, it also primes the eyes for concealer or foundation application.

5 of 6 Courtesy

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels 

So your eyes aren't in great shape from the night before? Woke up on the wrong side of the bed? Use it as a photo op and pop these on and take a pic while the delicate skin returns to normal.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Chantecaille Rose de Mai Eye Lift

Click the little button on this anti-aging pen for the perfect amount of the calming rosewater-infused gel that disperses out of a soothing ceramic tip.

