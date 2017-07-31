6 Products That'll Fix Puffy Eyes After an Hour of This Is Us

When your eyes are the kind of puffy only Jack and Rose’s eternal love in the last scene of the Titanic can cause, you need to bring in the reinforcements. That means enlisting the help of a cooling, soothing, and deflating eye cream, and thankfully, beauty brands are on your side with that one. From thin serums to gels with metal ahh-inducing applicators, this is one skin sitch you can solve quick.

Keep scrolling to check out a few buys you can count on, whether that puff is caused by an night-long cry sesh, allergies, or just the universe's strange humor.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty