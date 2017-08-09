The Best Products for Fading Acne Scars, According to Dermatologists 

Dealing with breakouts summed up in one word: struggle. Once your blemishes finally shrink and go away, the party isn’t over. If you picked at your pimples because you didn't have any self-control, or you suffer from cystic acne, you might be left with dark spots as a reminder of what you just went through. While these spots often disappear on their own, it can take months before they’re completely gone.

The only way to treat intended or pitted scars is with in-office laser treatments, there are products that you can pick up over-the-counter or at your dermatologist’s office that will help fade spots faster. While all of these products promise to make stubborn spots disappear, they’re not all created equal.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To save you from the trial-and-error, we turned to a set of top dermatologists to find out what products will actually get the job done. Keep scrolling for their picks, along with why they swear by them.

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments Dermatologist Say Are a Waste of Money