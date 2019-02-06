This Is the One Product I Use to Get Rid of Razor Bumps
Ren's body scrub may be expensive, but totally worth it.
The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying REN's Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish, despite the $60 price tag.
I'll never forget the first time I got a Brazilian wax. A few years ago, I confessed to my then-boss that I was a wax virgin. When you are a beauty editor, a workplace TMI sometimes results in a story and not an email to HR. That's exactly how I ended up willingly writing about getting my pubic hair ripped out.
The story that lives on the internet about my experience isn't what makes the event so memorable, though. It was that I discovered that Brazilian waxes don't really hurt (at least for me) and your hair really does start to grow back slower and thinner. It was then that I fully converted to waxing.
The only downside of Brazilian waxes, in my opinion? The painful razor bumps I get in-between waxes — despite the fact that I no longer use an actual razor on my pubic area. Even though I never shave after getting waxed, my skin is still prone to getting in-grown hairs, which often look like red bumps, or on the odd more gross occasion, like a whitehead. The most effective way to treating ingrown hair is preventing them, which is why after being harassed on multiple occasions by my waxer on the importance of exfoliating, I invested in a solid body scrub.
I landed on REN's Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish while searching InStyle's beauty closet for a scrub that's grainy, but not too abrasive to use daily on extremely sensitive skin, like say, my pubic area. The scrub is formulated with cane sugar particles to physically exfoliate, plus Moroccan rose otto and almond oils that soothe and hydrate skin. It also smells divine because the brand uses no fewer than 10,000 flower petals to make to make their rose oil.
Even though I've been using the scrub every day since bringing it home, it's never irritated my skin, and over time, my razor bumps have become few and far between. However, the moment I really realized it was working was when my waxer pointed out that I had less ingrown hairs since that last time she saw me.
While REN's scrub has helped me get my ingrown hair problem under control, it's expensive at $60 a tub. But, the fact that exfoliation is one less thing im getting nagged about in my life, the price is worth it.