This Sold-Out Wrinkle-Erasing Primer Is Finally Back In Stock

Whether you have a needle phobia or you're scared of its steep price tag, Botox isn't the only way to get rid of any of the fine lines and wrinkles you're hung up on.

StriVectin's new LineBlurfector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer is a $39 solution that delivers pain-free, instant results. The product's effectiveness is exactly why the brand can't keep it in stock. According to the brand's chief marketing officer, Alison Yeh, its sales have been consistently exceeding expectations by three to four hundred percent. After being sold out for two weeks at nordstrom.com and one week at ulta.com, the primer is finally back—for now.

Just like other primers you've used, StriVectin's preps skin for smooth, even makeup application. What does set it apart is that it contains tiny optical microspheres that blur fine lines and wrinkles by scattering light over them for an Instagram filter finish. The formula also contains vitamin E, evodia fruit extract, and verbascum Thapsus flower, which help improve skin's tone and clarity, along with the brand's patented NIA-114 technology—a blend of niacin and vitamin B3 that works to strengthen the skin barrier over time.

It's common to feel skeptical about any product that promises immediate results, but there are clinical tests that back up StriVectin's primer. According to the brand, 97 percent of participants agreed that their skin felt smoother and refined, while 94 percent of participants agreed that the primer kept their makeup from settling into creases.

The reviews for the primer also reiterate the fact that it's worth the hype. One reviewer from Ulta said that the primer changed her opinion on the product in general. "I bought this on a whim. I don't usually use a primer & rarely use foundation, but we were going out & I was feeling like my skin was looking extra blah. I bought this to wear under foundation to keep it from settling, but ended up only using this. It kept my skin from getting shiny & blurred the fine lines just enough to look natural, but like a better version of my skin."

One Nordstrom customer confirms that the primer minimized her laugh lines. "I have been using it almost a month for the marionette lines at the corner of my mouth," she said. "It softens and makes them less noticeable."

Luckily, the primer is currently back in stock on both Nordstrom and Ulta's sites and at strivectin.com. However, considering it keeps selling out faster than any Kylie Cosmetics collection, we recommend adding a tube to your cart while you still have the chance.