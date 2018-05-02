The Best Peel-Off Face Masks for Every Skincare Struggle

Erin Lukas
May 02, 2018

File peel-off face masksalong with slicing soap, making slime, and mixing lipstickunder things that people on the Internet find oddly satisfying.

Peeling a mask off your face in one fluid motion is almost as gratifying as the immediate improvement you'll see in your skin. Since these masks are packed with potent ingredients, their benefits kick in as soon as you slather one on your face. 

Whether your complexion needs some extra hydration or you want your face to look instantly firmer by tonight, there's a peel-off face mask for that. 

Keep scrolling for our favorite peel-off face masks for every common skincare concern. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Belif First Aid Transforming Peel Off Mask

Don't let the word "exfoliating" intimidate you. This mask gently clears all of the junk out of your pores without irritating or drying out skin. The end result is a smoother, more radiant complexion. 

2 of 8 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask System 

If you didn't think it was possible that peel-off masks could get even more fun, you haven't used Dr. Dennis Gross' two-step mask. Once you mix the gel and powder into a bowl, slather it on your face and watch it dry into a molded rubber that comes off in one go. As for the actual formula, it's loaded with hydrating hyaluronic acid to plump skin. 

3 of 8 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Detox Peel Off Mask

Never going outside is the only way to completely avoid pollution-induced skin concerns. Alternatively, you can treat your complexion with Elizabeth Arden's detoxifying mask. It gently lifts dirt and oil, and includes antioxidants that fight off environmental aggressors, which can cause fine lines and wrinkles. 

4 of 8 Courtesy

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Peel-Off Mask 

Sometimes skin can get so dry that the average moisturizer just doesn't cut it. When your face needs extra hydration, treat it with a mask that costs less than the average latte. Freeman's $3 drugstore treatment moisturizes and smooths skin with cucumber and aloe vera.  

5 of 8 Courtesy

GlamGlow Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment 

GlamGlow's glitter-spiked mask basically screams "selfie." Photo opps aside, it has the same formula as the brand's original cult-favorite firming mask. Licorice and marshmallow leaf tighten and lift skin so that your complexion appears more toned when you peel it off. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask 

There's nothing you can do to make your pores truly disappear. But if you’re hung up on their size, consider this mask from Boscia. Charcoal and vitamin C clear pores so that when you peel the mask off, they appear more refined. 

7 of 8 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Peel-Off Mask 

Want a mask that does a little bit of everything? This one from Sephora Collection is your best bet. It cleanses, smooths, and refines skin so it's clear and radiant. Basically, it'll make your complexion look like an IRL Instagram filter.  

8 of 8 Courtesy

Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Mask 

Few peel-off masks give you mess-free removal and application. Yes To's acne-fighting mask has a built-in spatula so you can apply it without using your hands. As for the actual mask, it's packed with detoxifying charcoal that clears blemish-causing oil and buildup. 

