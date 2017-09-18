8 Facial Moisturizers That Truly Aren't Greasy 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Sep 18, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Fact: telling your boss you had to wait for your moisturizer to fully absorb into your skin won't fly as an acceptable excuse for being late to work. Instead, replace your current moisturizer for a non-greasy formula that will instantly soak into your skin so that you can continue moving through the motions of your morning routine. While skipping out on moisturizer may seem like the easiest solution, it's important for keeping your skin balanced, hydrated, and will help prevent future signs of aging.

Don't know where to start? A general rule to follow is choosing a water-based moisturizer which won't sit on top of skin. If you're in need of a few suggestions, we have a handful of favorites that we can recommend. Keep scrolling for the best quick-absorbing facial moisturizers to try now. 

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments That Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Skinmedica Replenish Hydating Cream 

We count this creamy moisturizer as one of the many reasons we love this dermatologist-approved brand. It's fuss-free formula of clinical ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants is gentle enough for sensitive skin, but doesn't hold back on providing all-day hydration. 

SkinMedica $66 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Omorovicza Elemental Emulsion 

A mattifying moisturizer may seem counterintuitive, but hear us out: Omorovicza's featherweight emulsion keeps excess oil under control without drying out your skin. How does it do it? A combo of hydrating hyaluronic acid and marine extracts get the job done. 

Omorovicza $150 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing Gel 

Your skin will drink up this water-gel hybrid faster than you get to the bottom of a glass of your favorite wine. Even better? The hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer rings in under $20. 

Neutrogena $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Water Flower Fluid 

Think of the best-smelling garden you’ve ever walked through, multiply the scent by 10, and you’ll get Chantecaille’s flower-infused moisturizer. Three pumps of the lightweight milky formula will cover your entire complexion. It’s packed with vitamins A, C, and E derived from fresh oranges, along with jasmine, narcissus, and mimosa flower waxes which lend to its heavenly scent.

Chantecaille $72 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream 

Along with keeping your skin's hydrating level up, this moisturizer gently exfoliates and minimizes dark spots.

Sunday Riley $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich 

Glossier's jar dispels all rumors the belief that rich moisturizers always equal greasy. Although the formula has a thick consistency, it will soak into your skin quicker than you swipe right on Tinder. Red algae complex and fatty acids are amongst this luxe cream's ingredients that keep skin smooth, soft, and dewy. 

Glossier $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tatcha The Water Cream 

You're heard it before, but Derek Zoolander was onto something when he said that "water is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." That's what makes Tatcha's water-cream moisturizer so effective that it instantly sell outs every time it's restocked. The formula's Japanese botanicals and anti-aging superfood refines pores and keeps skin smooth. 

Tatcha $68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!