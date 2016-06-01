The Best Natural Self-Tanners for Glowing Summer Skin

Streaks and uneven application can make self-tanners seem intimidating, but a DIY glow at home is a whole lot safer than the real tan you would get from spending a day at the beach. The major key to a successful self-tan: exfoliate before slathering or spritzing on your tanner. Even better, opt for a natural tanner that’s guaranteed to be free of any potential chemicals that may irritate you if your skin tends to be sensitive. Since you’re turning to a product to give you’re a faux tan to avoid damage from the sun, it makes sense to use one that’s free of harsh chemicals and additives that many tanners tend to include in their formulas. Below, we’ve rounded up our five favorite natural self-tanners to make your skin glow this summer, no sun (or swimsuit) required. 

Vita Liberata Self-Tan Dry Oil SPF 50 

Not only does this self-tanner include a organic DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) to give you a luminous complexion, it also boasts SPF 50 to protect your skin if you do venture out into the sun. 

Elemental Herbology Sun Kiss Boy Hydrator With Self-Tan

A daily layer of this body moisturizer with a trio of watermelon seed, macadamia nut, and olive oils protects skin from environmental damages and adds a gradual tan. 

Lush Silk & Black Stockings Solid Body Tints 

Keep your sheet stain-free. These solid body tints which come in two shades to compliment both lighter and darker skin tones, are packed with essential oils that lend a healthy glow to your complexion.

Chocolate Sun Cocoa Glow 

Its name may sound like a decadent dessert, but we suggest only using this product on your body for an unparalled glow that comes courtesy of sugar beest, and boost of hydration thanks to its shea butter and coconut oil-infused formula. 

Eco Tan Invisible Tan

If you're a self-tanner novice, this formula free of artifical and synthetic colors turns white as you slather it on, which is a useful guide for applying an even layer. 

