The Best Moisturizers for Year-Round Dry Skin

Erin Lukas
Aug 09, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Flakes and cakey makeup are giveaways of a year round dry complexion. If your skin is dehydrated regardless of the season, you’re all too familiar with the struggle to find a moisturizer that not only relieves the drought, but puts an end to redness and the uncomfortable tightness that comes with a parched complexion. Although it might take a few tries before you find the right product to get your moisture fix, a softer, smoother complexion and makeup complexion will make it all worthwhile. Here, we have eight moisturizers that are sure to put an end to your skin’s dry spell. 

GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer 

In addition to thirst quenching hyaluronic acid, GLAMGLOW's illuminating formula will make your complexion look like a real life Valencia filter. 

Clinique Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturizer 

If your skin is dry, you're all too familiar with makeup settling into flaky spots. This multitasking hydrator also doubles as a foundation primer that smooths out uneven texture and minimizes pores. In other words: A flawless complexion. 

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Who doesn't love a good drugstore find? Consider CeraVe's lotion a hall-of-famer. With an all-star lineup of moistuizing ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide in its formula, the odds of a winning streak are in a dehydrated complexion's favor. 

Caudalie Vinosource Intense Moisture Rescue Cream 

If a glass of wine a day is supposed to do you good, let dehydarted skin drink up Caudalie's duo of grape seel oil and vinolevure, a skin strengthening compound derived from wine yeast.

Laneige Water Bank Gel Cream 

While winter can take skin's dryness up a level, summer's heat and humidity don't do a parched complexion any favors either. A water-based gel cream such as Laneige's will hydrate and sooth overheated skin. 

Nuxe Rêve de Miel Ultra Comfortable Face Cream

Reviving parched skin is the only thing on this rich cream's agenda. Nuxe's nourishing formula replenishes moisture for softer, smoother skin, and reduces tightness from dryness. 

Pai Avocado & Jojoba Hydrating Day Cream 

If you have dry and sensitive skin, picking out a moisturizer for your tempermental complexion can get complicated. Luckily, Pai's is chalk-full of natural ingredients like avocado and jojoba oil that will give skin the moisture it craves without any extra irritation.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream 

There's a reason Charlotte Tilbury's cream has been a fashion show backstage staple for years: it instantly eliminates dryness along with a number of common skin woes. We'vre convinced this thick cream that goes on lightly is actually magic. 

