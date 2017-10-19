The Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin 

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Oct 19, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Yup, you know it's important to apply moisturizer to keep your complexion hydrated. But, what's the point of including the step in your skincare routine if you have an oily, acne-prone complexion that already has enough moisture to fill an Olympic-sized pool?

"It is still important to moisturize acne-prone skin to keep the skin barrier intact," explains New York-based dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale. "If someone is breaking out but drying out their skin with acne products, scrubbing with harsh exfoliants, and not moisturizing, their skin will get irritated and look more inflamed."

Dr. Hale recommends a lightweight oil-free moisturizer that isn't too thick or packed with petroleum or ceramides. Even better if the formula you use for daytime includes SPF 30 or higher. "During the day, a moisturizer with SPF is key to prevent prolonged redness and hyperpigmentation from breakouts," she explains.

Here, we've rounded up the best facial moisturizers to add to your product lineup if you have oily, acne-prone skin.

VIDEO: 5 of the Most Expensive Facials on the Market

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Oil Free Moisturizer 

This moisturizer is spiked with ingredients like neem bark and chamomile, which balances oiliness and soothes redness from existing breakouts. 

Honest Beauty $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Moisturizer 

Part lotion part gel, this lightweight moisturizer absorbs almost instantly into skin so you don't have to play the waiting game before you move on to applying your makeup. 

Peter Thomas Roth $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Boscia Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer 

The addition of green tea in Boscia's moisturizer calms down angry inflamed skin from breakouts—and the harsh treatments you may trying to clear your skin. 

Boscia $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel 

For many of us, this cult-favorite formula was the first moisturizer we used in our teens. Even though high school has been over for awhile, the milky gel is still a staple in medicine cabinets because of its quick-absorption time. 

Clinique $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Avène Clean-Ac Hydrating Cream 

Formulated specifically with complexions that are being treated for acne in mind, this non-greasy cream minimizes tightness and dryness caused by  said treatments. 

Avene $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Cetaphil Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 

In need of a moisturizer that offers adequate daytime SPF protection, too? Look no further than Cetaphil's gentle oil-control moisturizer is packed with SPF 30, the level of coverage recommended by Dr. Hale. 

Cetaphil $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer SPF 30 

This botanical-packed, featherweight cream hydrates, soothes, and shields skin from UV/UVA damage without clogging your pores. 

Mario Badescu $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!