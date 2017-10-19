The Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin 

Yup, you know it's important to apply moisturizer to keep your complexion hydrated. But, what's the point of including the step in your skincare routine if you have an oily, acne-prone complexion that already has enough moisture to fill an Olympic-sized pool?

"It is still important to moisturize acne-prone skin to keep the skin barrier intact," explains New York-based dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale. "If someone is breaking out but drying out their skin with acne products, scrubbing with harsh exfoliants, and not moisturizing, their skin will get irritated and look more inflamed."

Dr. Hale recommends a lightweight oil-free moisturizer that isn't too thick or packed with petroleum or ceramides. Even better if the formula you use for daytime includes SPF 30 or higher. "During the day, a moisturizer with SPF is key to prevent prolonged redness and hyperpigmentation from breakouts," she explains.

Here, we've rounded up the best facial moisturizers to add to your product lineup if you have oily, acne-prone skin.

