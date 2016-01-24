These 10 Exfoliants and Scrubs Aren't Just Effective—They're Microbead-Free

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 24, 2016

Does your favorite exfoliator contain microbeads? If it does, you may want to start searching for an alternative. In case you missed it: The end of last year marked President Obama signing the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which bans the use of added plastic microbeads in beauty and personal care products. The good news is that less plastic will make its way into lakes and oceans, the bad news is that the law doesn’t require the beauty industry to stop manufacturing products with microbeads until 2017, and they don’t have to take them off shelves until 2018.

In the meantime, you don’t have to stop exfoliating. There’s bevy of products that use safe and natural ingredients to slough off dry skin patches, and a ton of your favorite brands have already begun modifying their formulas to make them microbead free.

We’ve rounded up ten ways to safely buff and polish your skin without leaving a harmful footprint behind.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Arcona Cranberry Gommage

A sweet blend of blueberry extract plus cranberry and raspberry enzymes gives this a exfoliator an aroma that’s just as amazing as it makes your visage look. 

$46; dermstore.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Exfoliator

Instead of using synthetic beads, this powder exfoliator's active ingredients dissolve dead skin, eliminate toxins, and brighten your complexion when mixed with a few drops of water and massaged onto the face.

$60; nordstrom.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Herbivore Coco Rose Lip Polish

This multitasking lip polish clears away dead skin while coconut oil and Bulgarian rose hydrate your pout in the process. 

$18; herbivorebotanicals.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Burt’s Bees Peach & Willowbark Exfoliating Facial Cleansing Cloths

Stash these wipes in your bag to freshen up your complexion throughout the day. Willow bark works to remove excess dirt, grime, and oil, while peach stone polishes your skin smooth.

$6; burtsbees.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Cocoa Body Exfoliant

If you have a sweet tooth, this body exfoliant is for you. Its crushed cocoa and coconut shells act as skin-buffers to wash and nourish your body.

$45; barneys.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

St. Ives Even & Bright, Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange

This new and improved take on the classic St. Ives apricot scrub is gentler than the original, but still deeply exfoliates to brush dry patches into oblivion. 

$4; drugstore.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Lush Cup o’ Coffee Face and Body Mask

Lush’s Cup o’ Coffee will give your skin an extra jolt of energy to kick-start the day. The ground coffee in this scrub buffs away dryness, and the aroma will also help wake you into a functional human being.

$20; lushusa.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Bioré Acne Clearing Scrub

This scrub not only has the ability to clear your skin, it does so without leaving behind a footprint. The synthetic and microcrystalline wax beads that give it its exfoliating grit also disintegrate.

$7; ulta.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Line Smoothing Exfoliator

This rich cleanser is packed with a trio of ceramides that instantly make skin appear smoother and diminish fine lines over time with use.

$30; elizabetharden.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub

Citrus fruit extracts work as natural exfoliants in this scrub to slough off dead skin and make a freshly scrubbed face look brighter.

$28; kiehls.com

