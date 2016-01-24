These 10 Exfoliants and Scrubs Aren't Just Effective—They're Microbead-Free

Does your favorite exfoliator contain microbeads? If it does, you may want to start searching for an alternative. In case you missed it: The end of last year marked President Obama signing the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which bans the use of added plastic microbeads in beauty and personal care products. The good news is that less plastic will make its way into lakes and oceans, the bad news is that the law doesn’t require the beauty industry to stop manufacturing products with microbeads until 2017, and they don’t have to take them off shelves until 2018.

In the meantime, you don’t have to stop exfoliating. There’s bevy of products that use safe and natural ingredients to slough off dry skin patches, and a ton of your favorite brands have already begun modifying their formulas to make them microbead free.

We’ve rounded up ten ways to safely buff and polish your skin without leaving a harmful footprint behind.

