Some things sound too good to be true whether it's calorie-free ice cream, Brangelina, or SPF in makeup. Yet, after that final snooze on the alarm clock, who doesn't try to cut a few corners in the morning makeup routine? Here's the scoop from the experts on a few pitfalls and solutions to safely sporting SPF infused makeup.

While there are many stellar beauty products with SPF 15, Connecticut dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara says that these don't offer enough sun protection. She points out that effective products should be, " at least SPF 30 with broad spectrum that ideally contain titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and iron oxide." Before you resort to slathering on 50 layers of SPF infused products, Gohara advises, "Wearing both a SPF 15 BB cream and foundation together does not equal SPF 30. Only something with SPF 30 will get you proper coverage."

Usually less is more when you're wearing makeup, yet this gets tricky if you're relying on the the makeup's SPF. San Diego dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm points out, "The vast majority of people don't use enough foundation to support the SPF stated on the bottle. The population actually under applies by 50 percent." When applying products try to utilize a quarter-sized amount and spread evenly for equal protection.

Let's also not forget the inconvenience of reapplying makeup. Dr. Palm adds, "Reapplication, usually every 90 minutes, is essential for adequate protection against the sun's rays." Need an insider tip? Try a powder-based, mineral makeup brush to avoid any messiness or greasiness. Dr. Palm's suggests to "keep portable mineral-based, powder sunscreen brush applicators in your purse and the glove compartment of your car."