One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World

In the nearly six seconds it takes you to get to the end of this sentence, six tubes of Burt's Bee's Natural Moisturizing Beeswax Lip Balm ($3; walmart.com) have been sold. That's a startlingly impressive statistic, but definitely not unbelievable due to its ultra-affordable $3 price-tag, eco-friendly formula, and cult following. In fact, you probably already have a tube in at least one of your winter coat pockets.

The little yellow tube of lip balm made its world debut back in 1991, making it roughly 27 years old, and quickly became a best-seller when it launched. The brain child of Burt's Bees founders Burt Shavitz and Roxanne Quimby, the idea was born when the two were looking for a way to use leftover beeswax from Burt's hives and happened to find a farmer's almanac recipe for beeswax lip balm. And today, in 24 hours, the Burt's Bees plant can pump out between 200,000 and 500,000 lip balms.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

"Our Beeswax Lip Balm is made with 100% natural, nourishing ingredients," Burt’s Bees Associate Director of International Marketing, Matt King, said when we asked him what set the balm apart from others. "Beeswax conditions skin, antioxidant Vitamin E moisturize—and, of course, the signature Peppermint Oil leaves lips with that refreshing tingle!"

Courtesy $3 SHOP NOW Burt's Bees

RELATED: 7 Soothing Face Masks That Get Rid of Redness Instantly

In addition to crafting an effective, lip-smoothing formula, he says the brand's mission is to source ingredients responsibly. "Today, we source Beeswax from Uyowa, Tanzania, using a combination of new and traditional methods. Uyowa’s beekeepers are able to supply over half of the wax used in our products. Our hope and our goal is to source all of our Beeswax from community sources and expand the program to include other natural oils, waxes and butters that we use in so many of our products, including our iconic balm."

Over 20 years later, the balm is still available in its classic formula, but they've expanded with the times, and it's now offered in 15 different flavors, like strawberry, cucumber & mint, coconut & pear, and the wildly popular pomegranate.

Your solution for chapped lips? Three tubes of it just flew off the shelves.