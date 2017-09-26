Not a Morning Person? You Need These 3 Face Masks

A ten-step morning skincare routine sounds lovely and all—until you're racing against the clock to make an early conference call while attempting to locate a pair of matching socks. Needless to say, ten steps of skincare can quickly turn to, erm, zero.

But however rushed we may be, one thing we don't scrimp on is showering. (You're welcome, co-workers.) So in-shower skincare—that works while we're sudsing our hair—is practically heaven-sent. See if the masks below don't save your skin and sanity.

Perricone MD Refreshing Shower Mask

If you're prone to red patches that result in uneven texture, try this all-in-one formula. With calming squalane and jojoba, it's equipped to handle both.

Make P:rem In-Shower Face Mask

Since long, steamy showers can sometimes dry out skin, take a proactive approach with this hydrating mask made with nourishing argan oil and shea butter.

Freeman Beauty Infusion In-Shower Purifying Mask

If you feel a breakout coming on, reach for this clarifying mask with skin-balancing probiotics. The fresh-smelling blend is also laced with a gentle form of sea salt, which acts as an exfoliator.

