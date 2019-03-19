The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Extremely Dry Skin

Dryness from your office's central-heating? Hyaluronic acid. Wish your skin had that elusive dewy glow? Hyaluronic acid. Hung up on uneven texture? Hyaluronic acid. Yes, hyaluronic acid really can fix all of the above skincare concerns. So, if you don't have the product in your medicine cabinet, what are you waiting for?

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, which, you guessed it, makes it extremely hydrating. The substance is produced naturally in our bodies, but the skin's hyaluronic acid level can decrease as we age. Along with acting like a tall glass of water for your skin, hyaluronic acid is also a great anti-aging ingredient because it plumps up skin for an instant firming effect.

So, if you want a more hydrated, dewy, and plump complexion, a hyaluronic acid serum is exactly what your skincare routine needs.

Here, we rounded up the eight best hyaluronic acid serums to use for dewier, smoother, and more hydrated skin.

