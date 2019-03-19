The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Extremely Dry Skin
Dryness from your office's central-heating? Hyaluronic acid. Wish your skin had that elusive dewy glow? Hyaluronic acid. Hung up on uneven texture? Hyaluronic acid. Yes, hyaluronic acid really can fix all of the above skincare concerns. So, if you don't have the product in your medicine cabinet, what are you waiting for?
Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, which, you guessed it, makes it extremely hydrating. The substance is produced naturally in our bodies, but the skin's hyaluronic acid level can decrease as we age. Along with acting like a tall glass of water for your skin, hyaluronic acid is also a great anti-aging ingredient because it plumps up skin for an instant firming effect.
So, if you want a more hydrated, dewy, and plump complexion, a hyaluronic acid serum is exactly what your skincare routine needs.
Here, we rounded up the eight best hyaluronic acid serums to use for dewier, smoother, and more hydrated skin.
Vichy Minéral 89 Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
Boost your skin's natural HA levels with PCA Skin's serum. It's formulated with a brand-exclusive HA-Pro Complex that encourages skin to produce its own HA for long-term hydration and anti-aging.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensive Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Neutrogena Hydroboost Hydrating Serum
While Neutrogena's HA is super hydrating, it absorbs quickly into skin, so it wears well under makeup.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
From celebrities to beauty editors, Dr. Barbara Sturm's line gets some serious love. While all of her products get rave reviews, the Hyaluronic Serum is one product that, as a beauty editor, I always get asked about. What makes it worth the hype is that it's formulated with long- and short-chain HA molecules. The long-chain intensely moisturize and plump fine lines, while the short-chain penetrates the skin's deeper layers. To put it in language that doesn't belong in a science textbook: You'll see an instant improvement in any dryness and fine lines, while getting hydration at all levels.
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
While many hyaluronic acid serums are watery liquids, Drunk Elephant's is a gel. This thicker texture makes easy to evenly apply it on your face and waste less product. On top of hydrating HA, a cocktail of lentil, watermelon, and apple extracts improve texture and tone for that coveted fresh glow we're all after.
Allies of Skin Triple Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum
If the firming and plumping qualities of every HA serum you've tried have made your face feel tight, this Allies of Skin bottle is the one that belongs in your skincare routine. Thanks to HA, strawberry fruit and resveratrol ferment extracts, the serum hydrates, brightens, and reduces inflammation so that skin is smooth and soft without feeling taut.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
This serum is formulated with different-sized HA molecules so that your skin gets multi-level hydration. Vitamin B5 moisturizes skin on a surface level, plus softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Sounds pretty good for just $7 a bottle, right?