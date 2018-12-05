Look, I can admit it: I'm an Aries, and I'm extremely stubborn. For instance, no matter how cold it is, I refuse to wear gloves in the winter. Instead of keeping my hands warm and toasty in a pair of knitted mittens or ones of the Heattech variety, I prefer to stick my hands in my coat pockets and suffer.

In my defense, gloves get in the way. The touchscreen ones that you're supposed to be able to text in never work for me. And then there's keeping track of them. I've lost count of how many gloves I've left in Ubers, at the cash register in Whole Foods, and on the subway. If only people like me had a "Find My iPhone" feature for gloves.

My no-gloves stance means that my hands easily get dry, red, and flaky during the winter. That's where a solid hand cream comes in. Whether or not you wear gloves, it's a well-known fact that not all hand creams are created equal. A lot of them offer temporary hydration and relief, but don't actually repair your hands' damaged skin barrier to keep them from getting dry all over again.

There is some good that's come out of letting my hands freeze every winter. After trying dozens of hand creams, I've narrowed down which ones actually work.

These are the six hand creams I rely on to save my extremely dry hands.

