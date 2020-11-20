This Hand Cream Will Make Your Skin Soft As Silk
No greasy residue here!
My hands have been painfully dry over these past few months.
While it may look like I've taken up ceramics during the pandemic, the only thing I've been doing with my hands is text, type, double tap, and of course, wash the hell out of them.
Dry, cracked hands are a small sacrifice in order to stay safe and healthy in this COVID world, but that doesn't mean my skin doesn't deserve some relief. That's where Nécessaire The Hand Cream enters the conversation.
Pre-COVID, hand cream wasn't really a part of my regular body care routine. If I had a tube lying around then, sure, why not moisturize my hands? But, typically, I'd just massage the remnants of my body lotion into them to get the job done.
Nécessaire's minimalist black-and-white aluminum tube is an upgrade for me aesthetically, and what's inside of it is equally good. The cream is formulated with a mix of peptides, squalane, omega fatty acids, and vitamins to provide instant relief from tightness and long-lasting hydration. I typically apply it once in the morning and again at night, and my skin stays smooth in between.
To buy: $20; nordstrom.com.
Despite its thick texture, the cream quickly dries down without any residue, so I can go right back to scrolling on my phone or working on my laptop without leaving any greasy fingerprints behind. Not to mention, like the brand's body lotion, The Hand Cream is fragrance-free, which makes it ideal for anyone like me who has sensitive and/or eczema-prone skin that tends to get irritated by scents.
While Nécessaire's cream has become the only one I'll recommend to friends in need of a solid hand moisturizer, I'm not the only one who stans. The Hand Cream is currently sold out at Sephora and it has over a hundred near-perfect reviews on its website.
