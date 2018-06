To wax or not to wax, is a summer -long debate. If the mere mention of waxing sends tingles all over, there are alternatives that will give you equally smooth results. However, no two hair removal methods are alike, and some products work better on certain body parts than others. Not to worry, we’ve broken down exactly how you should get rid of unwanted hair from head to toe. Consider the following four products the bare necessities of your summer skincare routine.