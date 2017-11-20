10 Skin-Saving Foundations for Winter Skin

Erin Lukas
Nov 20, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

During the winter months, skin can get really ugly really quick. Dry air sucks all of the moisture out of your complexion, leaving it flaky, cracked, and red from harsh winds. On top of the discomfort, covering up the seasonal damage is also a challenge since your regular products may exaggerate your complexion’s dryness. Luckily, there’s a simple solution: Switch up your foundation. Since your complexion isn’t the same all year long, neither are your makeup needs. Swapping your foundation for a moisture-rich formula will give dry skin an extra dose of hydration and a smoother, even finish.

Read on for some of the best moisturizing foundations to use on winter skin.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

 

Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

This foundation is tailored for dehydrated skin with a smoothing concentrate that works with skin’s texture for a seamless, luminous finish instead of accentuating any seasonal-induced rough patches.

 

Maybelline
Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20

A double-duty formula that contains emollients and antioxidants will repair a dry and flaky skin texture, while providing even, long-lasting coverage to improve the current appearance of your weather-worn complexion.

Neutrogena
Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation 

This mineral foundation provides full-coverage like a cream, but hydrates and glides on smooth like a sheer foundation. Its 60% encapsulated water formula makes it a moisture-rich option for intensely parched skin.

 

Koh Gen Do
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation

Light-diffusing spears mask a worn, flaky complexion with this medium-to-full, long-lasting foundation that also hydrates skin without adding extra shine. 

 

Smashbox
Clé de Peau Beauté Silk Crème Foundation

Full coverage with a luminous finish and moisturizing humectants means you’re in for a foundation that will stay in place throughout the day without causing further dryness.

 

Cle de Peau Beaute
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation 

No Instagram filter required: Beauty influencer Huda Kattan's first foundation blurs and smooths over imperfections so that skin has a filter-like finish. Hydrating argan oil and centella asiatica keeps the formula from settling into any fine lines or rough patches. 

Huda Beauty
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation SPF 15 

Consider Bobbi Brown’s foundation a triple threat: It gives you medium coverage with a radiant finish to brighten dull complexions, moisturizes dry, winter skin, and contains SPF 15 to shield skin from the sun’s rays, which are harmful no matter the season.

Bobbi Brown
Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation 

If there was an overachiever award for foundations, this Laura Mercier bottle would get the title. Along with providing full-coverage, the formula stays locked in place for 15 hours without turning flat or cakey. 

Laura Mercier
BareMinerals BareSkin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 

The lack of sunlight in the winter can leave skin looking dull. BareMinerals' foundation is packed with glow-boosting vitamin C, which also minimizes dark spots and pigmentation. 

bareMinerals
Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation 

Part traditional liquid foundation, part hydrating serum, CoverGirl & Olay’s formula covers imperfections while working to improve skin tone and texture over time.

CoverGirl

