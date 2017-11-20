10 Skin-Saving Foundations for Winter Skin

During the winter months, skin can get really ugly really quick. Dry air sucks all of the moisture out of your complexion, leaving it flaky, cracked, and red from harsh winds. On top of the discomfort, covering up the seasonal damage is also a challenge since your regular products may exaggerate your complexion’s dryness. Luckily, there’s a simple solution: Switch up your foundation. Since your complexion isn’t the same all year long, neither are your makeup needs. Swapping your foundation for a moisture-rich formula will give dry skin an extra dose of hydration and a smoother, even finish.

Read on for some of the best moisturizing foundations to use on winter skin.

