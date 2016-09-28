8 Rich Moisturizers to Use This Fall

If you haven't completely accepted that summer is officially over, your dehydrated complexion is here to remind you. As the temperatures get crisper, the air gets drier, vaccuming up all of your skin's moisture. Thus, the lightweight moisturizer you've been using to get through last season's heatwaves is no longer going to cut it. It's time to swap in a thicker moisturizer that your skin can drink up to get a much-needed dose of hydration, along with adressing your year-round complexion concerns. Here, we've rounded up eight all-star rich moisturizers that will do more than just get the job done. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Farmacy Rise ‘N Shine Daily Moisture Lock

If you have a penchant for all-natural formulas, echinacea, amino acids, and water lily flower extract make this cream an excellent source of hydration. 

Farmacy $43
2 of 8 Courtesy

Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer

Breakouts can happen regardless of the season. Keep tempermental skin under control with Aveeno's formula that's packed with soy complex and salicylic acid to clear up current blemishes and prevent future ones from forming. 

Aveeno $13
3 of 8 Courtesy

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream

This multitasking moisturizer not only keeps skin hydrated, it also boosts skin's regenerative cycle for a smoother, radiant, more youthful complexion.  

$48
4 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream 

One swipe of Charlotte Tilbury's cream will instantly make you believe in magic. This decadent cream instantly hydrates skin along with diminishing signs of late nights, a few too many glasses of wine, and stress. 

Charlotte Tilbury $100
5 of 8 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver

Flakes aside, the tight and rough texture of dry skin is unbearable. If you can't even with your dehyrated complexion, Kate Somerville's moisturizer quickly provides relief thanks to its blend of oat kernal flour, blackcurrant seed oil, and baloon vine extract.

Kate Somerville $48
6 of 8 Courtesy

Aesop Sage & Zinc Facial Hydrating Cream

Just because summer is officially over doesn't mean the risk of sun damage has left us too. Aesop's formula moisturizes skin and contains zinc oxide for a layer of sun protection too. 

$60
7 of 8 Courtesy

REN Skincare Flash Hydro-Boost Instant Plumping Emulsion

Need to give dull dehydrated skin a boost in a flash? Loaded with hyaluronic acid, REN's facial cream immediately gives skin a dose of hydration along with smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. 

REN Skincare $42
8 of 8 Courtesy

Sisley Paris Mattifying Moisturizing Skin Care with Tropical Resins

Sisley's cream may be decadent, but it soaks into skin just as fast as your go-to summer moisturizer without pilling. Even better: If you have oily or combination skin, the formula's bamboo powder and benzoin will keep excess grease and shine at bay. 

Sisley $138

