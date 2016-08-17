The Best Facial Serums

Musicians have the Grammies and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag. More potent than a cream, facial serums sink deeper into skin which allows their powerful skin-benefiting ingredients to really get working. While there's a number of formulas out there targeted to specific skin concerns, if you're a serum first-timer, a multitasking formula that does a little bit of everything is a good place to start.

Keep scrolling to find out the three facial serums our pro panel says are the best to add into your skincare routine.