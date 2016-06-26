The Best Face Washes for Your Skin Type

No two complexions are alike, and neither are facial cleansers. A face wash is one step in a skin care routine that’s crucial and not to be skipped over, and what you’re using to get the job done is just as important as the act itself. “Facial cleanser is the first step of any skin care routine and therefore sets the stage for all products that follow,” explains dermatologist Dr. Jessica Weiser of New York Dermatology Group. “Cleanser should gently remove impurities and makeup from the skin without stripping natural oils from the surface. Cleansing also helps to maintain proper pH balance in the skin, and allows for better penetration of small molecule active ingredients, and improved hydration by emollients.”

Regardless of your skin type, using a wash with the proper ingredients is key to effectively ridding your complexion of makeup, dirt, oil, and grime from the day. Whether you’re oily, dry, or have acne-prone skin there’s the perfect cleanser out there for your complexion needs, that won’t dry out or irritate your skin. Read on to learn what ingredients should be in your facial cleanser based on your skin type, along with our top picks, then get washing!

RELATED: 12 Must-Have Makeup Removing Cleansers