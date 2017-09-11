The Best Face Washes for Oily Skin 

Erin Lukas
Sep 11, 2017

If your complexion is oilier than a dollar slice of New York pizza, it takes a little bit more effort than tapping your face a few times with a blotting paper to get excess shine under control. 

Using a cleanser at the end of the day and in the morning that's specifically formulated for oily complexions is a good place to start. These face washes are packed with oil-absorbing ingredients that soak up excess grease, dirt, and makeup, but won't strip your skin.

Keep scrolling for our favorite face washes for extremely oily complexions. 

OleHenriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser 

Green tea, eucalyptus, algae, and Irish moss extracts may sound like the ingredients of a drink you'd pick up at a fancy juice bar, but the combo in this cleanser actually does wonders for eliminating oil from an overly shiny complexion without stripping it.

Ole Henriksen $25
Origins Zero Oil Deep Pore Cleanser 

Think of Origins' cleanser as a vacuum for your pores. The foaming salicylic acid, mint, and saw palmetto formula clears buildup to minimize the appearance of saucer-like pores and prevent blemishes. 

Origins $23
Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Foam Wash 

The foaming version of this dermatologist-approved cleanser is perfect if your skin is as reflective as mirror, but sensitive, too. 

Cetaphil $10
Neutrogena Deep Clean Daily Facial Cleanser Wash 

This bottle is a drugstore classic for a reason. It effectively keeps excess shine at bay without drying out skin. 

Neutrogena $5
Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser 

Whether you're looking to make your skincare routine more green or love essential oils, rose hip is one that works well for oily skin types. This Indie Lee cleanser washes away excess oil and makeup while improving the appearance of firmness and tone. 

Indie Lee $32
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser 

When in doubt, opt for an oil-free formula. These cleansers don't contain any oil-based ingredients that might make skin even shinier and lead to breakouts. The oil-free version of Kiehl's fan-favorite cleanser gets our stamp of approval because it's gentle enough for sensitive complexions, too. 

Kiehl's $20
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser 

Clay clings to oil like glue. That's what makes Sunday Riley's French green and Morrocan rhassoul clay-based cleanser so effective at wiping skin of dirt and makeup while simultaneously keeping pores free of oil buildup. 

Sunday Riley $45
Biore Charcoal Acne Daily Cleanser 

If excess oil needs to breakouts, opt for a cleanser that deep cleans pores to prevent and treat current blemishes. Acne-fighting salicylic acid and charcoal are this Biore wash's secret weapons. 

Biore $6

