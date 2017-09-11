The Best Face Washes for Oily Skin 

If your complexion is oilier than a dollar slice of New York pizza, it takes a little bit more effort than tapping your face a few times with a blotting paper to get excess shine under control.

Using a cleanser at the end of the day and in the morning that's specifically formulated for oily complexions is a good place to start. These face washes are packed with oil-absorbing ingredients that soak up excess grease, dirt, and makeup, but won't strip your skin.

Keep scrolling for our favorite face washes for extremely oily complexions.

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money