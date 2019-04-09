The Best Sunscreens to Use on Your Face

Hating how sunscreen feels on your face isn't a valid reason not to wear it. Yes, facial sunscreens historically have a bad rap for being greasy and making you breakout by clogging your pores, but the moment has come for you to forget what you think you know about face sunscreen.

With all of the innovation and new technology in suncare, today's facial SPFs are nothing like those thick lotions that leave a chalky white cast and make it impossible to layer makeup over top of them.

Quick absorption aside, there's facial sunscreens out there for virtually every skin need. This includes a sunblock that'll moisturize your year-round dry skin, a water-resistant formula for your holiday long weekend, or one that's fragrance-free for your sensitive skin.

No matter your personal skincare concerns, make sure your facial sunscreen has the right level of SPF in to properly protect you from the damaging effects of the sun's rays. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling previously told InStyle to go with a facial sunblock that contains SPF 30 or higher.

Another thing to consider is whether to use a chemical or physical sunscreen. In 2019, chemical sunscreens, which absorb into your skin to absorb the sun rays, are considered controversial because some formulas contain oxybenzone, an ingredient known to harm coral reefs. Physical sunscreens contain minerals like zinc and titanium dioxide and act like shield between your skin and the sun.

If chemical sunscreens (and the ingredients inside of them) are of concern, we rounded up five of the best face sunscreens that are all mineral-based and also go on without a trace.

