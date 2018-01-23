The Best Face Masks for a Clearer T-Zone

Is it just us, or is the T-zone composed of magnets that draw in dirt, debris, and other zit-causing junk? For so many of us, this spot, which consists of the forehead, the bridge of the nose, and the surface of the chin, is the prime problem area for clogged pores. While booking an extraction session with an esthetician will certainly help flush them out, face masks infused with powerful cleansing and detoxing ingredients is your convenient and effective at-home alternative.

Here, we rounded up seven you can count on to get the job done.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask

Pop this mask into your routine twice a week and watch your pores shrink in size. Made with white clay and salicylic acid, this creamy formula draws out impurities and exfoliates the surface, kicking potential breakouts to the curb. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

Pixi Beauty T-Zone Peel Off Mask

Taking off this mask is just as satisfying as seeing that the gunk in your pores has disappeared. Made specifically for this common problem area, this mask peels off when it dries, taking dirt and debris with it, while a blend of avocado, cucumber, aloe, green tea, and bamboo extract nourish and condition your skin.

3 of 7 Courtesy

MURAD Pore Extractor Pomegranate Mask

This millennial pink mask isn't just going to unclog the pores on your chin. After clearing them out with two different types of clay, antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract gets to work on boosting the radiance of your skin. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment Mini

Its popularity isn't for nothing. This super effective mud masks clears your pores and minimizes blemishes by cleansing and acting as a decongestant for the skin. This is all thanks to a compilation of six different acids. This size is also small enough for your carry-on, in case of vacation skin emergencies. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Pink clay and grape marc work together to unclog pores and cleanse, while papaya enzymes and essential oils boost radiance and deliver needed nourishment back into your complexion. After you rinse it off, your skin will feel cleaner and your pores will look noticiably smaller. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

Green beauty lovers, listen up. This one is for you. Tata Harper's Resurfacing Mask uses 100 percent natural ingredients to clear pores and exfoliate, leaving you with a clearer and smoother, glowy complexion. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Exfoliate & Refine Pores Pure Clay Mask

This budget-friendly buy is made with red algae and three different types of clay to detox your pores in no time. 

