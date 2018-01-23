The Best Face Masks for a Clearer T-Zone

Is it just us, or is the T-zone composed of magnets that draw in dirt, debris, and other zit-causing junk? For so many of us, this spot, which consists of the forehead, the bridge of the nose, and the surface of the chin, is the prime problem area for clogged pores. While booking an extraction session with an esthetician will certainly help flush them out, face masks infused with powerful cleansing and detoxing ingredients is your convenient and effective at-home alternative.

Here, we rounded up seven you can count on to get the job done.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Effective Serums for Under $25