7 Soothing Face Masks That Instantly Get Rid of Redness

Struggling with redness isn't exclusively a winter skincare issue. Sure, cold temperatures and extreme winds can irritate the hell out of your skin, but if you have a sensitive complexion, then itchiness, inflammation, and dryness can be in full-force year-round.

A skincare routine comprised of supercharged calming ingredients can help take down flushed skin, but a soothing face mask is an almost instant problem-solver. When you need minimize redness ASAP, these quick and easy treatments enriched with nourishing, cooling ingredients are your answer.

Keep scrolling for seven face masks that you can count on for getting rid of redness.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Olehenriksen Berry Nuturing Gel Mask 

Berries don't just go well with your morning yogurt. When the fruit is infused into skincare products like OLEHENRIKSEN's mask, they soothe and nourish inflamed skin.  

2 of 7 Courtesy

Fresh Rose Face Mask 

Along with its soothing rosewater-infused formula, thanks to cucumber extract and aloe vera, this cult-favorite mask has a cooling effect that calms down dry, aggravated skin. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Eve Lom Rescue Mask 

Sensitive skin and clogged pores isn't exactly an easy combo to work with. A lot of detox products that clear up pores can actually irritate temperamental complexions even more. While this mask's kaolin clay sucks up dirt, oil, and debris, it's cut with cooling camphor and conditioning honey to keep skin from freaking out. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask 

The trio of colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and sea buckthorn make this hydrating mask a go-to choice for appeasing redness associated with eczema and rosacea. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Ren Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask 

Throw this mask on for 10 to get quick relief from itchiness, redness, and inflammation common with severely dried skin. If you've spent too much time in the sun or if you have windburn, this creamy formula contains white mushroom extract and arnica to calm the skin and repairs its barrier. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque 

Think of redness as your skin's cry for help. In its time of need, give it some extra attention with Kiehl's refreshing calendula and aloe vera mask. The two ingredients hydrate and calm skin for a more balanced tone. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Avène Soothing Moisture Mask 

Gentle but effective, Avène's mask is perfect for minimizing redness caused by extremely dry skin. The brand's signature thermal water hydrates and soothes inflamed, stressed-out complexions. 

