These 6 Face Masks Are a Pimple’s Worst Nightmare

If there was ever a “treat yoself”product in the skincare realm, it would be a face mask. But as indulgent and spa-like as they are, they’re also big time problem solvers, especially if you’re breaking out. Acne or blemish-fighting formulas work to clear up existing spots, while preventing new ones from forming in the first place by controlling oil production, de-clogging pores, and more. Need one ASAP? These six products below were all made to cleanse and clarify your skin and even help zap a few zits in the process.

Tata Harper Clarifying Mask

Tata Harper's newest innovation is something special. 100 percent natural, it includes 39 different actives to first clarify blemish-prone skin, but also hydrates, exfoliates, soothes, and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. Some of the star ingredients? The bright green mask holds three different sources of salicylic acid from white willow bark, wintergreen, meadowsweet, quartz sand to exfoliate, and raw honey to hydrate.

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask

Clay gets the call out once again in Fresh's limited-edition mask, helping to purify and mattify your skin. Best part? It can be used as a deep cleanser, a spot treatment, or just as a facial mask.

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores

Are your pores out of control? It's time to bring in the power of charcoal, an ingredient found in this 10-minute mask that draws out all the nasty stuff living near the surface of your skin.

GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment

The top-selling face mask at Sephora last year, GLAMGLOW's Supermud Clearing Treatment has reached cult-classic status. Made with a blend of AHA and BHA acids, charcoal, and clay, it clears out pores, controls oil, brightens, and detoxifies your skin, all while providing you with A+ selfie material.

Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask

Treat your blemishes while you sleep with Dr. Dennis Gross's overnight face mask. Its focal ingredient is sulfur, which is known for having anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and does a kickass job at clearing out pores.

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave On Mask

No need to wash this mask off, which makes it virtually mess-free. It's powered by benzoyl peroxide and has claims of reducing the redness associated with breakouts, which is half the reason you're probably freaking out.

