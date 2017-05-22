These 6 Face Masks Are a Pimple’s Worst Nightmare

If there was ever a “treat yoself”product in the skincare realm, it would be a face mask. But as indulgent and spa-like as they are, they’re also big time problem solvers, especially if you’re breaking out. Acne or blemish-fighting formulas work to clear up existing spots, while preventing new ones from forming in the first place by controlling oil production, de-clogging pores, and more. Need one ASAP? These six products below were all made to cleanse and clarify your skin and even help zap a few zits in the process.

VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look in Under $35