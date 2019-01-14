The Best Face Masks for Acne-Prone Skin
If you're actively treating acne, chances are your skin-care routine is as intense as J.Lo's work-out regime. But trust us when we say that adding a face mask a couple times a week can be worth the extra step. (Though if you're using prescription products, check with your derm first to be sure the formulas jibe.)
That said, we've rounded up five face masks for acne-prone skin that we've personally tested. Keep scrolling to find your perfect pick...
VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore
Herbivore Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask
If you've noticed the ghosts of pimples past still lingering as new ones form, try this: Exfoliating enzymes help resurface skin while salicylic acid helps stifle future breakouts.
Proactiv Skin Purifying Mask
If you know acne products, you know most formulas rely on one or two active ingredients to get the job done. But with tea tree oil, kaolin clay, and sulfur, this guy checks all the boxes.
Olay Pore Detox Black Charcoal Clay Face Mask Stick
If you're only acne-prone in certain areas—along your jawline, for instance—this stick makes it easy to multi-mask. At the brand's launch event, actress and comedian Sasheer Zamata said she uses three stick formulas—all in various colors—at once: "When you put them on, you look so insane that no one wants to talk to you, so you get a little moment [to yourself].” Ah, sweet relaxation!
Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser/Mask
When used as a daily cleanser, this benzoyl peroxide-spiked formula helps keep oily skin in check. For a deeper clean—that leaves pores free of breakout-causing build-up—slather it on as a mask.
Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask
After a flare-up, ease your skin into recovery mode by applying a generous coat of this comforting mask. The oatmeal base soothes skin as it hydrates.