The Best Face Masks for Acne-Prone Skin

If you're actively treating acne, chances are your skin-care routine is as intense as J.Lo's work-out regime. But trust us when we say that adding a face mask a couple times a week can be worth the extra step. (Though if you're using prescription products, check with your derm first to be sure the formulas jibe.)

That said, we've rounded up five face masks for acne-prone skin that we've personally tested. Keep scrolling to find your perfect pick...

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore