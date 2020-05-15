Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are two types of people out there: Those who swear by eye cream and those who think you don't need it. For anyone who's highly skeptical of eye cream's promises to actually soften wrinkles, along with reducing crow's feet and puffiness, may we suggest you try an eye serum?

Unlike heavy creams that tend to be greasy, eye serums are lightweight, rich in ingredients, and formulated with smaller molecules so they penetrate the skin deeper. Basically, you'll be able to target specific concerns, whether that's filling in fine lines or brightening dark circles.

What to Look for in an Eye Serum

So, when should you use an eye serum versus an eye cream? Dr. Shari Sperling, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology says it really comes down to you. "It really depends on preference because some people are not used to the lighter feel of serum and really want that thicker moisturizing look that comes with a cream," she shares.

That being said, a lightweight serum will absorb faster than a cream, which makes it a great option for layering under makeup in the morning. Oh, and your bottle will also last longer because a tiny bit of serum goes a long way. Once you determine your desired texture, take a close look at the ingredients. If fading dark circles is on your to-do list, opt for a formula that’s fortified with brightening ingredients like vitamin C. Puffy under-eye bags, on the other hand, will benefit from an eye serum that contains caffeine and other soothing ingredients. Wrinkle reducers and skin-firming formulas often feature retinol, peptides, and other powerful anti-aging ingredients. And, if you’re after good, old-fashioned hydration, hyaluronic acid and glycerin-rich eye serums will help boost moisture.

Puffiness? Dark circles? Crow's feet? Fine Lines? Yup, there's an eye serum for that. Below, the 12 best eye serums for each and every skin concern.

The Best Eye Serums

Best Overall: Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Eye Serum

This milky serum is ideal for anyone who loves the rich texture of a cream but hates the greasy aftermath. A blend of plant-based ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, raspberry seed oil, and the brand’s skin-plumping Liftonin complex, tag-team common eye area concerns like dryness, dark circles, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of firmness. The nourishing formula is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients, which strengthens your skin over time.

“Having tried many different eye creams at different price points, I can say without a doubt I have seen the biggest results with this eye cream,” an Amazon shopper wrote, titling their review, “This is Some Next Level Sorcery.” Another shared, “This product not only can be used on your eyes to diminish wrinkles but you can also use it on your lips and the frown lines that we all get. A dual-use product. And it only takes a small amount.”

Best for Puffy Eyes: The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Like a shot of espresso, caffeine and EGCG (an anti-inflammatory ingredient from green tea leaves) wakes up the under-eye area. On top of targeting puffiness, this serum also tackles dark circles and discoloration. It’s so good that it’s racked up more than 212,000 “loves” on Sephora.

“I’ve been struggling with dark puffy under eyes nothing seemed to fix until I found this,” one customer wrote in their Sephora review. “After using this product for one week (in the morning and night) I already began to [see] a difference.”

Best Firming: Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Firming Eye Serum

Is there any visible sign of aging that this serum doesn't treat? That's a hard no. An impressive mix of peptides, antioxidants, niacinamide, and plant stem cells brighten, firm, plump, and smooth wrinkles around the entire eye contour. The packaging strategically protects these powerful ingredients from oxidizing and being exposed to the air, improving their efficacy and prolonging the formula’s shelf life.

“Using this helps to maintain firmness around my eyes, prevents bags and discoloration,” an Ulta reviewer wrote. “I will always have a backup now ready to go.” Another remarked, “I am 63 years old and have not one wrinkle!”

Best Retinol: Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Serum Triple Correction Eye Serum

The reason why retinol gets so much hype? It's an anti-aging ingredient you can count on for results, including crow's feet and crepey skin. This serum has retinol to even out skin tone and texture, while antioxidant-rich ferulic acid brightens dark circles and softens fine lines and wrinkles. Willow bark extract is used to reduce puffiness and soothe skin, making this eye serum an all-around pick. Even better: The quick-dry gel doubles as an eyeshadow primer.

One Dermstore reviewer said that the serum “goes on very well and absorbs well, leaving eyes soft and supple.” Another wrote, “The best eye serum I have ever used. It's light and absorbs well in the skin. Have seen significant reduction in fine lines.”

Best Multitasking: Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes and Lashes

Lazy people: This two-in-one serum is the skincare product you've always dreamed of. It’s formulated with plumping hyaluronic acid, moisturizing ceramides, and collagen-boosting rhamnose, which is a naturally derived plant sugar. Completing the serum is Vichy’s mineral water to strengthen the skin barrier and help prevent future moisture loss. On top of delivering instant anti-aging results, the firming formula also adds volume and shine to lashes with continued use.

“My eyelashes are longer and [it] keeps my eyes from drooping,” one Amazon shopper reported. Another said, “As a nurse rotating days/nights I do struggle with under-eye bags and I think this has helped me look more refreshed and there is less darkness.”

Best for Dark Circles: Murad Vitamin C Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum

"Dark circles? I don't know her," is what people who use this vitamin C eye serum say. It’s powered by the brand’s potent Vita-C Complex to brighten discoloration and gets its instant illuminating properties from light-reflecting microminerals. Murad's juicy serum also has red algae and kelp extracts that de-puff and soothe dry under-eyes. Users can even expect anti-wrinkle benefits thanks to cucumber extract.

“This is the only product that [has] ever worked for my dark circles,” a Sephora shopper shared. “I have [had] dark circles for as long as I can remember and nothing seemed to work in [the] past. My sister recently complimented [me] on how lighter my dark circles are now. If you have hereditary dark under-eyes, please give this a try, you won’t regret it.”

Best Natural Formula: Kora Organics Noni Eye Oil

kora organics noni eye oil

This organic formula gets its smoothing and brightening goodness from Kahai oil, a natural retinol-alternative with impressive hydration benefits, and marine bamboo extract. Together, they encourage collagen production to tighten and tone the skin. The Noni Eye Oil also soothes away puffiness and irritation with the help of tomato extract and its cooling rollerball applicator, which acts as a mini massage.

“I have tried countless under-eye creams from all price ranges (but mostly expensive ones) and I am so, so glad I found this because it is amazing,” shared a Sephora customer. “The crystal ball feels so good as you apply the product and I’ve noticed my super dark under eyes brightening. So good for de-puffing too.”

Best Brightening: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum

Keep your unpredictable sleeping patterns a secret by including an eye-opening serum in your morning skincare routine. The botanical extracts and illuminating minerals moisturize, firm, brighten, and de-puff exhausted under eyes. Illuminating minerals instantly turn up the wattage on dark circles while sodium hyaluronate works to hydrate and refine texture.

“It really lessens the under-eye wrinkles and also firms the area above the eye,” a Nordstrom reviewer said. “I have sensitive skin, especially around the eyes, and I have had no problems with this product. I also use it on other problem wrinkle/texture areas on my face!”

Best for Wrinkles: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum Synchronized Complex II

Is there anything worse than a nighttime product that leaves a greasy residue on your pillows? While this wrinkle-fighting serum is designed to work best while you sleep, it absorbs fast so you can fall asleep without wondering whether you're going to have to change your sheets in the morning. In addition to reducing lines, tightening loose skin, and replenishing moisture, the serum also significantly fades dark circles and repairs damage from pollution.

“I've been using it A.M. and P.M. for the past month and am extremely pleased with the results,” shared one Nordstrom shopper. “My eye area used to be ‘puffy’ with blue shadows upon waking, but not anymore, thanks to [the Advanced Night Repair] eye serum.” Another fan of the formula wrote, “The Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum is wonderful. It makes the fine lines seem to disappear.”

Best Splurge: La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum

For anyone in the mood to truly treat their under-eyes, La Mer's serum is your best bet. The silky treatment is made with the brand's signature sea botanicals to stimulate collagen production, resulting in a visible lift and instant rejuvenation of the skin. The formula is also enriched with antioxidant fruit extracts to brighten, caffeine to de-puff, and glycerin to hydrate.

“This serum is perfect for the skin around aging eyes. As it dries, it tightens slightly, minimizing the fine lines and crepey skin,” a Nordstrom customer explained in their review, adding, “I find I don't need moisturizer in addition to this, and as a result, my makeup stays neatly in place.”

Best With Applicator: Charlotte Tilbury Cyro-Recovery Depuffing Eye Serum

Harnessing the rejuvenating skincare properties of cryotherapy, the Cyro-Recovery Depuffing Eye Serum’s cooling applicator gently glides the formula across the skin for a refreshing massage. The formula smooths, lifts, illuminates, and firms with the help of the brand’s Icewake and caffeine complex. Pro tip: Keep the serum in the fridge to amp up its cryo benefits.

“As always, the quality is on top,” a Nordstrom reviewer raved. “Comfortable spout for use, leaves no stickiness and absorbs quickly. [It] refreshes, relieves puffiness, strengthens the skin, smoothes fine wrinkles.”

Best Lifting: Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum

For under-eyes that need a little lift here and there, this firming eye serum from Fresh has a corset-like effect on the skin that wastes no time kicking into gear. The all-star ingredient here is the brand’s Black Tea Complex, which features firming peptides and other radiance-boosting ingredients to reveal a lifted and brighter under-eye. The powerful complex also aids in de-puffing and reducing the appearance of crow’s feet.