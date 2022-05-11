The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara

Best Overall: Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1

Also available at Amazon

What We Love: The large bottle will last you awhile and the effective formula won't disappoint.

What We Don't Love: It can leave skin a tad greasy after use.

This tried-and-true drugstore favorite is one that delivers on all of its promises, without the overachieving price tag. It's an effective makeup remover that melts away waterproof anything, a gentle cleanser that rinses away oil and grime from the day, and an instant refresh that coddles skin and improves your complexion. "I press the pads to my lids to soak off my mascara and use a fresh pad to break down my face makeup," makeup artist, Ashleigh Ciucci told InStyle. The result is clean skin that looks refreshed and glowy.

Type: Micellar Water | Size: 3.4 - 13.5 oz