8 Luxury Facial Moisturizers Worth Every Single Penny

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 25, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Hit up any drugstore and you'll find shelves lined with facial moisturizers to choose from. Sure, there's no shortage of affordable options that'll get the job done, but if we're being honest, we're easily persuaded by the thought of adding a fancy-looking jar to our vanities along with the promises of the ingredients packed within said jar.

How should you justify a steep price tag? Moisturizing is important. It might only be one step in your skincare routine, but applying the product every day helps protect your complexion from the environment, signs of aging, and of course, dryness.

From La Mer's cult-favorite cream to Guerlain's celebrity-favorite orchid-infused formula, the following high-end facial moisturizers go above and beyond the bare minimum of keeping your skin hydrated.

Keep scrolling for the luxury facial moisturizers that are worth splurging on.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer’s Crème de la Mer is the definition of a cult-classic beauty product. Since the 1960s, beauty editors, celebrities, and everyone in-between have freaked out over its miracle-like results. The hero ingredient is the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, a “cell-renewing” mix made with nutrient-rich sea kelp. What does this mean for your skin? The cream heals dry skin, soothes irritation, and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. 

La Mer
Natura Bissé The Cure Cream 

A blend of 14 active ingredients in this moisturizer's hydra-flow complex tag team to boost collagen production. The result? Skin feels more soft and even after a single application. 

$210
Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream

Kim Kardashian West never been shy about sharing her favorite beauty products of all time on her various social media channels, or that fact that she considers some of them a splurge. One such example is Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream. Although West prefers the black edition which will set you back over $1,000, the original is slightly more affordable. The formula is powered by orchids to help maximize the energy production of cells before they regenerate. On the surface level, skin appears more radiant, plump, and signs of aging are reduced. 

Guerlain $455
Chantecaille Bio Lifting Cream + 

Think of this moisturizer as the skincare equivalent of getting a triple shot in your morning latte. This Chantecaille cream is packed with all of the same ingredients as its original Bio Lifting formula, but they're supercharged. Five active plant and stem cells lift, firm, plump, and hydrate skin. 

Chantecaille $342
Charlotte Tilbury The Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturizer 

The secret is out on this rich moisturizer, which started out as a backstage secret weapon in makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's kit. This cooling, dense, cream hugs dry skin and boosts collagen production without clogging pores and making you breakout. 

Charlotte Tilbury $100
Dr. Barbara Sturm The Face Cream

It’s easy to be skeptical about any product that promises to give you immediate results, but Dr. Barbara Sturm’s firming face cream is one of the rare exceptions. Purslane, a plant packed with regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits prevents skin cells from aging, and in turn keeps complexions radiant and firm. 

Dr. Barbara Sturm $215
Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 

Our skin's natural loss of lipids as we age is what leads to signs of aging like fine lines and uneven texture. This moisturizer restores skin with these essential lipids along with antioxidants and cell-repairing vitamin E so that complexions appear hydrated and firm.  

Skinceuticals $127
Omorovicza Elemental Emulsion Hydrating Lotion 

It’s true: Even if you live in a warm climate where winter doesn’t really exist, you still need to make sure your skin stays hydrated. This oil-free lotion is formulated to do just that. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, marine extracts, and free-radical fighting vitamins C and E that penetrate the deepest layers of the skin while simultaneously keeping excess shine under control. 

Omorovicza $150

