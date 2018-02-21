The Best Drugstore Skincare Products, According to 5 Dermatologists

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Finding effective drugstore skincare products is like shopping at at a sample sale: you have to do a bit of digging, but if you're determined, you can find a good deal.

While it's possible to save some money in your skincare routine by swapping some of your fancy products with drugstore buys that will actually get the job done, you have to go through a lot of trial and error before you find the right affordable substitutes for your current cleanser, moisturizer, eye cream, and the like.

Since there's so many options on the shelves, we’ve saved you some of the guesswork by polling five top dermatologists on what skincare products they pick up when they're at the drugstore.

Keep scrolling to find out the best drugstore skincare products according to dermatologists.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin

 

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water & Waterproof Makeup Remover

"This does a really nice job of taking off makeup without a greasy feel. Everything it touts to do on the label is true: it removes waterproof makeup, cleanses, and refreshes with no rinsing or harsh rubbing required. Use with a cotton ball or soft paper towel; there is really no need to rub, especially in the delicate eyelid area where excessive rubbing can cause aging of the skin." -Dr. S. Manjula Jegasothy, Miami-based dermatologist

Garnier
Nivea Essentially Enriched Lotion 

For allover hydration, N.Y.C.-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Yelena Yeretsky loves this lotion by Nivea. This budget-friendly pick has a gentle formula that won't irritate sensitive skin.

Nivea
Bio-Oil 

"During my pregnancy I used Bio-Oil all over my body. Studies show that usage helps prevent stretch marks and that it helps the appearance of scarring (for those who are seeing stretch marks). I also moisturized all over. The more pliable your skin is, the less chance there is that stretch marks will appear." -Dr. Dendy Engelman, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

Bio Oil
Neutrogena Rapid Repair Wrinkle Serum 

"Retinol should be a part of every anti-aging regimen. It stimulates collagen to strengthen the skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In the first two to four weeks it can cause some irritation, so start out applying every other night and advancing to every night as tolerated. Not all retinol is created equally, so look for a high quality product with stable ingredients and proven efficacy such as this serum by Neutrogena." -Dr. Joshua Zeichner, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

Neutrogena
Nature's Gate Glow Body Lotion

"I like this product because it is a gradual self-tanning lotion, but unlike some of the others on the market, it has no parabens, has a better scent, and has some great moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, almond oil, rosehip oil, and glycerin. It is also certified cruelty-free and vegan." -Dr. Cybele Fishman, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

Nature's Gate
Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel On-The-Go Refreshingly Clean Towelettes With Botanical Extracts

"I love witch hazel. It's naturally antiseptic and anti-inflammatory. These can be used for any number of things to cleaning a scrape, taking the itch out of bug bite, or make-up removal! Just dab a little on the affected area does the trick." -Dr. Dendy Engelman, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

$6 SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Scrub 

N.Y.C.-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Yelena Yeretsky loves Neutrogena products for acne-prone complexions. Her top pick is the brand's facial scrub that gently sloughs away dead skin and vacuums clogged pores to prevent future breakouts. 

Neutrogena
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Cream 

"This cream contains fragmented hyaluronic acid to give the skin a plumper and more voluminous appearance and temporarily fills in fine lines." -Dr. S. Manjula Jegasothy, Miami-based dermatologist

L'Oreal Paris

