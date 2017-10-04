The Best Drugstore Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Your dry skin is crying for more moisture than your go-to facial lotion can provide, but your bank account is a nagging reminder that you should probably stop picking up $5 PLS every day. There might not be an app for that, but there’s definitely a moisturizer.

Whether you prefer natural ingredients, a gel texture that absorbs in seconds, or a rich cream that will also be kind to your sensitive skin, the aisles of your local drugstore have all the answers—and the buys that stock the shelves will eliminate flaking dry skin on a cost-effective budget. From Olay’s wrinkle-reducing formula to Simple’s famous bottle, we’ve rounded up the very best to shop right now. Bonus: Not one of the picks below tops $30.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre

Yep, you can pick up this French pharmacy staple at Target, too. But take note—if you prefer something weightless, this is not the product for you. Its rich formula, though, is the claim to fame. Often used backstage at fashion week as both a primer and a moisturizer, this cream is made with moisturizing shea butter and soothing aloe and leaves your skin dewy and fresh.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

Sometimes you need to call in the reinforcements—and in the event of super dry skin, that's hyaluronic acid. Oil-free and fragrance-free, you won't have to worry about irritation and clogged pores after applying this light gel-cream, but the superstar ingredient soaks up hydration, leaving you with moisturized, supple, and healthy-looking skin.

Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer

Just keep it simple. That's the idea behind this sensitive skin-beloved brand, and the logic works. Free of dyes and fragrances, this "rich" version of Simple's daily moisturizer will quench the thirstiest of skin with purified water and glycerin. Its $10 price-tag doesn't hurt, either.

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion

Made with dry or even extra dry skin in mind, this staple can be used in both the morning and the evening after cleansing. Free of fragrance, this lightweight lotion is also free of fragrance, making it a good bet for those who also suffer with sensitivity or irritation along with their seasonal dryness.

Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Cream Face Moisturizer

And here's your anti-aging approach to curing dry, flaking skin. The brand's amino-peptide and oli-vitamin complex works to moisturize skin, which in turn makes fine lines and wrinkles less noticeable. The exfoliating element in the cream speeds up cellular renewal for a younger-looking, radiant canvas. 

L'Oreal Paris Hydra Genius Glowing Water Cream

Your skin is screaming for a heavy duty moisturizer but you don't want to feel like you're wearing anything at all. Problem solved. This L'Oreal Paris product is touted as a being a "liquid moisturizer," meaning it breaks into a water-like, hyaluronic and aloe-water infused substance as its applied to your skin.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Riche Facial Cream

Let the lipids do their job! Another French pharmacy and sensitive skin fave, this daily moisturizer has a creamy consistency that melts into your skin in seconds and satisfies with shea butter.

Atopalm Intensive Moisturizing Cream

This K-Beauty buy is one of the best heavy-duty moisturizers for underneath makeup that we've tested.

Botanics Organic Hydrating Day Cream

Made with moisturizing components like jojoba oil, cocoa butter, this 81% organic daily facial cream is also infused with rosehip oil, an ingredient known for soothing, hydrating, and reviving the skin with anti-aging benefits like an increase in elasticity and a decease in inflammation.

