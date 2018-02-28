The Best Drugstore Facial Moisturizers, According to Dermatologists 

You don't have to max out your credit card on a moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and the proof is in your drugstore's skincare aisle.

Scrolling through online product reviews is one way of narrowing down what moisturizers are the best to try for your skin type. But who knows more than strangers on the Internet about what skincare products are the best? Dermatologists.

That's why we polled five top dermatologists to find out what moisturizers they'd buy at the drugstore. Keep scrolling for the best drugstore moisturizers for every skin need.

Aquafor Healing Ointment 

Need extra protection from harsh winter winds? "This moisturizer is perfect for very dry skin. I recommend a light application on the face before bed to treat extremely dehydrated skin. It provides an extra layer of protection for your skin compared to standard moisturizers," says Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PFRANKMD and PFRANKMD Skin Salon.

Cetaphil Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 

Dr. Jeanine B. Downie, MD, FAAD, director, Image Dermatology, likes Cetaphil's Daily Moisturizer because it's oil-free and won't block your pores or make you breakout. "This moisturizer is hydrating, but not greasy," she says. 

 

Eucerin Calming Creme 

"This is a great inexpensive moisturizer whether you have sensitive skin or not," says Dr. Frank. "It lasts all day, is not too thick, and absorbs well. The lotion is very cooling, with menthol, which makes it great for summertime." 

Cetaphil Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 

If you're prone to breakouts, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla recommends this oil-free moisturizer. "It is lightweight and moisturizes without adding to the oil factor," she says. "It's perfect for acne-prone skin (because let’s be honest, adult female acne is definitely a thing) or for the person who is getting dry from retinoid use." 

Neutrogena Hydroboost Moisturizing Gel 

"Hyaluronic acid is like a sponge that pulls in water to the outer skin layer from deep within the skin or even from the air if you are in a humid environment," says dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. "This gel base moisturizer is extremely light, and can be used across a variety of skin types and during all seasons without wearing the skin down."

 

La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer 

"This moisturizer helps to nourish the skin barrier, leaving the skin dewy and radiant and also helps prevent irritation," says Dr. Mona Gohara associate clinical professor, Yale School of Medicine, department of dermatology. 

Skinfix Eczema Plus Extra Strength Sheer Face Ointment 

"This may be an ointment, but it literally melts into your skin and is perfect for those who get dry eyelids or a patch of skin on the face that gets chapped," says Dr. Mariwalla. "It doesn’t look like a greasy mess, and it improves the skin immediately."

No7 Early Defence Day Cream SPF 30 

"90 percent of the signs of aging come from unprotected UV exposure," explains Dr. Gohara. "A daily moisturizer with SPF kills two birds with one stone and keeps you looking younger longer."  

