The Best Eye Creams You Can Find at the Drugstore

Erin Lukas
Jan 22, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Whether or not you truly believe that the eyes are the windows to the soul, the sensitive area of skin needs some regular TLC. No matter if the bags and dark shadows under your eyes are from too many cocktails, not enough sleep, overexposure to the sun, or allergies, including a solid eye cream in your skincare routine can help minimize the situation.

While firmer, brighter eyes can help you look like a million bucks, you don't have to spend a ton of money to get an effective eye cream that works. We've rounded up the best eye creams that you can pick up on a drugstore run.

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream 

Packed with anti-aging power ingredient retinol, this lightweight cream treats existing fine lines and wrinkles and keeps the under eye area firm. Set out some extra time in the morning if you're applying this cream. It absorbs slowly to prevent irritation. 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream for Eye 

If you hate the feeling of heavy skincare products, then this eye cream is for you. The hyaluronic acid-packed gel-cream instantly soaks into skin to hydrate it. 

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller 

Run this rollerball over the area to deflate puffy under-eyes. The cooling formula is a blend of soothing vitamin C, caffeine, and mint. 

Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream 

This 2-in-1 cream frights visible signs of aging and is also infused with a color-correcting technology that matches your skin tone so that it acts like a concealer. You know what that means: skipping a step in your routine in the morning so that you can (maybe) hit snooze again. 

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Eye Treatment 

No needles required: L'Oreal's treatment works like a filler to plump up fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is its main ingredient, smooths and nourishes skin. 

Burt's Bees Instense Hydration Eye Cream 

Clary sage is this green eye cream's hero ingredient. The botanical deeply hydrates eyes while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.  

E.L.F. Cosmetics Illuminating Eye Cream 

Hide the fact that you stayed out way too late last night with a illuminating eye cream like this e.l.f. jar. A mix of jojoba, vitamin E, and cucumber nourishes and brightens up the under-eye area. 

